Knicks' NBA Championship Odds Make Another Massive Leap Following OG Anunoby Signing
Don't look now, but the New York Knicks are second in the odds to win the NBA Finals next season at BetMGM.
New York capped off a massive 24 hours by reportedly agreeing to a five-year, $212.5 million contract with forward OG Anunoby, keeping him from hitting free agency this offseason.
Anunoby, who was acquired in a deal by the Knicks ahead of the trade deadline in the 2023-24 season, was an integral part of the team's success last season when he was on the floor. New York was 20-3 in the regular season when Anunoby played and 26-6 including the playoffs.
After the Knicks title odds skyrocketed into the top tier in the NBA late on Tuesday night when they agreed to a deal to add Mikal Bridges to the roster, Leon Rose dipped into this bag of tricks to move the Knicks odds once again.
New York is now +725 to win the title at BetMGM behind only the Boston Celtics.
At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Knicks are +850 to win the title, behind only the Denver Nuggets (+800) and Celtics (+290). It's a shocking development, but one that has to be expected with New York going all in.
The Knicks were the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference last season, but injuires to Julius Randle, Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, Bojan Bogdanovic, Josh Hart and eventually Jalen Brunson limited their ceiling. New York lost in the second round to the Indiana Pacers after Anunoby missed Games 3-6 -- and 95 percent of Game 7 -- with a hamstring strain.
Clearly, oddsmakers are bullish on the Knicks' chances to compete for a title in the 2024-25 season.
However, New York may end up losing center Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency after making the deal for Bridges and paying Anunoby. SNY's Ian Begley said that there is a "question mark" about Hartenstein and whether or not he will be back with the franchise.
Regardless of Hartenstein's status, the Knicks have built a roster that appears to be ready to contend for a title as soon as the 2024-25 season. It will be interesting to see if their odds continue to move as the offseason goes on.
