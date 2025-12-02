Knicks vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 2
Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks have won four games in a row, and they’re favored on the road on Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown in the second meeting between these teams this season.
New York won the first meeting at home, and it’s 10-1 at Madison Square Garden overall. However, the Knicks have not been nearly as good on the road, winning just three of their eight games. They enter Tuesday’s matchup on a four-game winning streak, but they also remain without OG Anunoby (hamstring).
Boston, on the other hand, is coming off a huge upset win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday to move to 11-9 in the 2025-26 season. Derrick White (calf) did not play in that game, although he is listed as probable for this matchup.
The C’s have jumped up to the No. 8 seed in the East by winning seven of their last 10, but this is a tough matchup with a Knicks team that is in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the conference.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
Knicks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Knicks +1.5 (-120)
- Celtics -1.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Knicks: -108
- Celtics: -112
Total
- 231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Knicks vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 2
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Knicks record: 13-6
- Celtics record: 11-9
Knicks vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- OG Anunoby – out
- Landry Shamet – out
Celtics Injury Report
- Ron Harper Jr. – available
- Max Shulga – available
- Neemias Queta – probable
- Derrick White – probable
- Jayson Tatum – out
Knicks vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Josh Hart OVER 15.5 Rebounds and Assists (+102)
In today’s best NBA prop bets for SI Betting, I broke down why Hart is a great target against Boston:
Since moving into the starting lineup Landry Shamet and OG Anunoby out, Josh Hart is averaging 17.0 points, 11.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game, clearing 15.5 rebounds and assists in three of four games.
He’s pushed his season averages to 7.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, and Hart should have a major role on Tuesday in what is supposed to be a close game with Boston.
Hart is one of the best rebounding wings in the NBA, and he finished last season averaging 9.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.
I think he’s a great bet at plus money in this market against Boston.
Knicks vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m betting on the Knicks to win on Tuesday:
The Knicks have only been underdogs in three games so far this season, but they are moneyline dogs in this matchup against the Boston Celtics.
Boston is coming off a huge win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, but it did lose the first meeting with the Knicks this season – and Mitchell Robinson did not play in that game.
New York gave the C’s trouble in the playoffs last season with Jayson Tatum healthy, and now the C’s don’t have their superstar because of his Achilles injury. Now, Boston has still been solid this season, ranking 11th in the league in net rating, but the Knicks are fourth (+7.4) despite going just 3-5 on the road.
After winning their last two road games, I think the Knicks are worth a look in this matchup. Boston has struggled on the glass (18th in rebounding percentage) while the Knicks are third in that statistic.
I think the Knicks win the possession battle in this game, and they are a much more talented team with Tatum out. I think this is a great price for New York on Tuesday night.
Pick: Knicks Moneyline (-108 at DraftKings)
