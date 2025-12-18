Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 18
Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks won the NBA Cup Championship on Tuesday night, and they have a quick turnaround on Thursday in a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference Finals with the Indiana Pacers.
Indiana is not the same team it was last season with Tyrese Haliburton out of the lineup (Achilles), and it’s won just six of its first 26 games. Meanwhile, the Knicks are the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they’ve lost just one game since Josh Hart moved into the starting lineup.
New York has won five in a row (six if you count the Cup final), and it’s favored on the road in this Eastern Conference clash.
However, the Knicks have not been great on the road, going 4-6 straight up in the 2025-26 campaign. Does that open the door for the Pacers to cover?
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Eastern Conference battle on Thursday.
Knicks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Knicks -4.5 (-115)
- Pacers +4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Knicks: -185
- Pacers: +154
Total
- 225.5 (Over-115/Under -105)
Knicks vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 18
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Knicks record: 18-7
- Pacers record: 6-20
Knicks vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- OG Anunoby – questionable
- Josh Hart – questionable
- Karl-Anthony Towns – questionable
- Mitchell Robinson – questionable
- Landry Shamet – out
- Miles McBride – out
Pacers Injury Report
- Obi Toppin – out
- Tyrese Haliburton – out
- Aaron Nesmith – out
- Kam Jones – doubtful
- Taelon Peter – doubtful
- Ben Sheppard – out
Knicks vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Mikal Bridges 25+ Points, Rebounds and Assists (-126)
In today’s best NBA props column for SI Betting, I shared why Bridges is worth a bet with several starters on the injury report:
Even with several New York Knicks starters on the injury report, we do know one guy that will play is Mikal Bridges.
The NBA’s current iron man has not missed a game in his career, and he’s having a strong 2025-26 season, averaging 16.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.
Bridges had just 11 points in the NBA Cup win over the Spurs on Tuesday night, but I’m buying him in a potentially expanded role if Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby or Josh Hart (all questionable) end up sitting out this game.
The Indiana Pacers rank 19th in the NBA in defensive rating and 28th in opponent rebounds per game, so Bridges should be able to rack up some stats – especially if he plays a few more minutes with so many guys banged up.
The Knicks win has at least 25 points, rebounds and assists in 12 games this season, and that’s while playing a tertiary role in the offense. I’ll buy him in this game in case one of the Knicks’ starters ends up sitting.
Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
The Knicks have struggled on the road this season and may be short-handed in this matchup, but I’m buying them to at least win this game against Indiana.
The Pacers have won just six games all season long, and they’re just 27th in the league in net rating (-7.9) through 26 games.
Even though the Knicks are a much worse team on the road this season, I can’t look past the differences in these team’s offenses.
New York is No. 2 in the league in offensive rating and is averaging 121.0 points per game – good for third in the league.
Meanwhile, Indy is dead last in the NBA in offensive rating and is averaging an NBA-worst 110.2 points per game.
Even if the Knicks have some players sit out on Thursday, they are deep enough to get a win with Brunson and Bridges both expected to play.
Pick: Knicks Moneyline (-185 at DraftKings)
