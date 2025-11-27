Is Lamar Jackson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Ravens)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is off the injury report and set to play on Thanksgiving night against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jackson, who missed time with a hamstring injury earlier this season, sat out Monday's practice with a toe issue. However, he returned to practice later on in the week and is set to start for the Ravens as they look to win a sixth game in a row.
Baltimore has climbed back into the top spot in the AFC North, and Jackson is a big reason why. The two-time league MVP has led the Ravens to a 5-3 record in his starts (they are 1-2 without him), and he's propelled this recent win streak to help the team overtake the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This season, Jackson has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 1,595 yards, 15 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Injuries have limited his impact as a runner a bit, as he's only carried the ball 46 times for 237 yards and one score.
Still, oddsmakers are expecting the Ravens to win this game, favoring them by a touchdown. DraftKings had the Ravens as 8.5-point favorites early in the week, but that line has come down with Joe Burrow set to start for the Bengals.
Jackson and the Ravens are looking to hold on to the top spot in the AFC North, as the wild card race in the AFC is full of 6-5 teams including the Kansas City Chiefs, Steelers and Houston Texans.
