Bears vs. Ravens Opening Odds Signal Lamar Jackson Will Return in Week 8
The Baltimore Ravens are just 1-5 in the 2025 season, but they are trending upward heading into Week 8 against the Chicago Bears.
Baltimore is favored in the opening odds for this Week 8 matchup, sitting as a 6.5-point favorite in the odds at DraftKings.
This line signals that Jackson will return from the hamstring injury that cost him the last two games before the bye and the end of the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. It was reported last week that Jackson was expected to make his return to the lineup in Week 8.
In his four starts this season, Jackson has thrown for 869 yards, 10 scores and just one interception while rushing for 166 yards and a score. He's still in the conversation to win MVP in the latest odds at DraftKings, sitting at +3500. While he's well outside the top five in the odds, Jackson could make a push in this market if he turns Baltimore's season around.
It's interesting to see the Ravens favored by so much against a Chicago team that has won four games in a row to move to 4-2 in the 2025 season. Still, oddsmakers clearly are banking on some better health across the board for the Ravens after their bye week.
If Jackson is able to play, Baltimore should be favored at home in this matchup, and there's some momentum for the Ravens to make the playoffs, as they have the ninth-easiest remaining schedule, per Tankathon.
