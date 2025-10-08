Lamar Jackson's Uncertain Injury Status Impacts Odds for Rams vs. Ravens in NFL Week 6
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could miss his second straight game in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams, and it appears oddsmakers are expecting that to be the case.
Jackson is dealing with a hamstring injury, and the Ravens were blown out in Week 5 against the Houston Texans with him out. Overall, Baltimore is just 4-10 straight up when Jackson sits out during his career.
As a result, the Rams are favored by 7.5 points in the latest odds at DraftKings for this Week 6 matchup, a sign that Baltimore will once again roll with Cooper Rush under center.
It may be a smart move for the Ravens to hold Jackson out -- even though they are just 1-4 this season -- in Week 6 since they have a bye week coming up in Week 7. That would give Jackson two more full weeks of rest before potentially returning in Week 8.
The uncertainty surrounding Jackson's injury has caused some movement in the odds for this game as well. The Rams opened up as seven-point favorites late on Sunday night, but that line has since shifted to Rams -7.5. It's not a major move, but this spread could creep closer to Los Angeles if Jackson can't play, especially since the Ravens looked inept on offense in Week 5.
Baltimore mustered just 10 points in a 34-point loss to Houston, and Rush threw three picks (despite completing 70 percent of his passes) in the loss.
On Sunday, NFL insider Jay Glazer said there is an "outside shot"Jackson plays in Week 6, but based on the latest odds movement, it seems like he's going to sit.
“I was told there’s an outside shot for next week, so they don’t want to shut it down yet,” Glazer said. “But the bye is coming after that, obviously. If they decide to (hold) him out next week, then they get three weeks of rest for him, but they’re not saying he’s out yet for next week.”
The Ravens will practice on Wednesday and should release their first injury report of the week. If Jackson is listed as "did not participate" it's a bad sign for his chances of suiting up on Sunday. Even if he does play, there's a chance Baltimore remains an underdog after how poorly it has played on defense to open the 2025 season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.