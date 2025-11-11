Latest Brock Purdy Injury Update Doesn't Change 49ers vs. Cardinals Odds for NFL Week 11
The San Francisco 49ers are favorites in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals, as it appears there is a chance that Brock Purdy (toe) could return to action.
Purdy has not played since Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted that the quarterback could have been active as the team's backup in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams.
"He could have gone [as the No. 2], definitely," Shanahan said. "I just decided to hold him up in that situation."
The 49ers don't intend to make Purdy active until he's healthy enough to claim his starting job, ESPN's Nick Wagoner reported, which certainly means that he's still up in the air for Week 11. Purdy has practiced in a limited capacity for several weeks, but the 49ers have opted to start backup Mac Jones instead.
Shanahan also has admitted that Purdy likely won't be back to 100 percent this season, putting the team in a tricky position to decide between him or playing Jones, who has led the 49ers to a 5-3 record in eight starts.
"It depends on how close to 100 percent he gets," Shanahan said. "Our dilemma or what we're trying not to do is put him out in the situation we did versus Jacksonville six weeks ago ... I do believe he's closer and further along than what he was at that time. Hopefully he'll have a chance this week."
Oddsmakers opened the 49ers as 2.5-point road favorites against a Cardinals team that was blown out by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10. San Francisco already beat Arizona this season with Jones under center, and it seems oddsmakers believe that could the outcome on Sunday even if Purdy is unable to go.
DraftKings has made a slight move in the odds, moving the 49ers from -110 to cover to -115 as of Tuesday morning.
Still, it seems that Purdy is truly up in the air for this Week 11 matchup, and it's unlikely there will be a major shift in the odds unless the 49ers name him the starter or he returns to practice in a "full" capacity at some point this week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.