Latest Bryce Young Injury Update Doesn't Impact Panthers vs. Packers Odds for NFL Week 9
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young missed Week 8 of the 2025 season with an ankle injury, and he didn't really do much work in practice in the lead up to that game against the Buffalo Bills.
That led to the Panthers listing Young as doubtful for Week 8 before ultimately ruling him out of the contest.
With Young's status for Week 9 in question early in the week, oddsmakers moved the Panthers from 11.5-point underdogs against the Green Bay Packers at open all the way to 13.5-point underdogs as of Wednesday morning.
However, the Panthers received a positive update on Young's status for Week 9, as he was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice. That puts him on track to suit up on Sunday, although bettors and Panthers fans will want to make sure the star logs a few more full sessions the rest of the week.
Despite Young practice fully on Wednesday, oddsmakers at DraftKings have left the Panthers as 13.5-point underdogs in Week 9. Green Bay is one of the best teams in the NFC, posting a 5-1-1 record through seven games this season, so it makes sense that the 4-4 Panthers aren't favored on the road.
However, they are clearly expected to get blown out with this spread pushing two touchdowns in Week 9. Carolina lost 40-9 with Andy Dalton under center in Week 8 against Buffalo, but it has been much more competitive with Young playing this season, winning four of his seven starts.
This season, Young has played well for Carolina, completing 61.6 percent of his passes for 1,288 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in seven games. He's also contributed on the ground, rushing for 69 yards and a score.
If the former No. 1 overall pick continues to be listed as "full" on the team's practice report, it should put him in line to start on Sunday. The Panthers are looking to remain in the playoff hunt in the NFC after one of their better starts to a season in recent memory.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.