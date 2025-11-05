Latest C.J. Stroud Injury Update Flips Jaguars vs. Texans Odds for NFL Week 10
The Houston Texans were dealt a major blow on Wednesday, as head coach DeMeco Ryans revealed that starting quarterback C.J. Stroud (concussion) will not play in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
This is killer for a Houston team that is outside of the playoff picture in the AFC, sitting at 3-5 through the first nine weeks of the season. Stroud suffered a concussion in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos and did not return, and Houston lost with Davis Mills leading the offense.
Stroud's injury has already caused a major move in the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Texans opened as favorites in the odds on Sunday night, and it remained that way the last two days despite Stroud's injury. It seems as if oddsmakers were holding out hope that the former first-round pick would be able to suit up in this AFC divisional clash.
Instead, the Texans will turn to Mills on Sunday, which has shifted the odds to Houston +1.5 at home. The Jaguars, who are 5-3 after their win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9, are -112 on the moneyline (Houston is -108) to win this game.
This season, Stroud has completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 1,702 yards, 11 scores and five picks in eight games. The Texans are just 21st in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense, and that is likely to take a hit in Week 10 with Mills getting the start.
Mills completed 17 of his 30 pass attempts for 130 yards and did not throw a score or a pick against Denver in Week 9. He's a serviceable backup, but the Houston offense isn't nearly as effective when Stroud is out.
A loss would push Houston even further back in the standings in the AFC playoff picture. Stroud's next chance to play would be in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans if he's able to clear concussion protocol.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.