Latest C.J. Stroud Injury Update Moves Texans vs. Titans Odds for NFL Week 11
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud appears to be in danger of missing the team's Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans.
Stroud reportedly is still experiencing symptoms from the concussion that he suffered in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos, putting Davis Mills on track to start for Houston in Week 11. Mills earned the start in Week 10 with Stroud out, and he led the Texans to a comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
With Stroud's status in serious doubt for Week 11, oddsmakers have moved the Texans' odds against Tennessee for the second time this week.
Houston opened as an 8.5-point favorite on the road against the Titans after it beat Tennessee 26-0 earlier this season. As of Wednesday morning, the Texans had fallen to just seven-point favorites in the latest odds, a sign that Stroud's status for Week 11 was in question.
After Stroud failed to practice on Wednesday and the report that he still has concussion symptoms came out, Houston fell to a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings. That's a two-point swing from where it started the week.
This season, Stroud has completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 1,702 yards, 11 scores and five picks in eight games. He's a better player and the clear starter over Mills, but the backup played well late against Jacksonville in Week 10, completing 60.0 percent of his passes for 292 yards, two scores and just one pick.
If Stroud is ruled out or fails to practice the rest of the week, it's possible this spread could move even further towards Tennessee for Sunday's matchup.
