Latest Jayden Daniels Injury Update Doesn't Change Broncos vs. Commanders Odds for Week 13
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a dislocated elbow a few weeks ago against the Seattle Seahawks, and it appears that he'll remain out of the lineup in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos.
The Commanders are coming out of their bye week at 3-8, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that even though Daniels will return to practice this week, it's unlikely that he'll suit up against the 9-2 Broncos and Bo Nix.
Washington opened as a 6.5-point home underdog against Denverin Week 13, and the odds have remained there at DraftKings following the report that Daniels is unlikely to play. It seems as if the betting market was bracing for the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year to miss more time.
This season, injuries have kept Daniels to just six games, and he's led Washington to a 2-4 record. The Commanders quarterback has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,184 yards, eight scores and two picks while also adding in 54 carries for 262 yards and a pair of scores.
Washington's season is hanging in the balance, as it is way out of a playoff spot in the NFC. Since Daniels is banged up -- and has suffered multiple injuries this season -- the Commanders may want to play things safe with their star quarterback to avoid an injury that lingers into next season.
The odds for this matchup likely won't change unless Daniels logs some full practices later on in the week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.