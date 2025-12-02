Latest Jayden Daniels Injury Update Doesn't Move Commanders vs. Vikings Odds for Week 14
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is uncertain for Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings as he recovers from a dislocated elbow.
Daniels has yet to be cleared for contact, and there likely won't be an official word on his status until later on in the week. The star quarterback returned to limited practice sessions ahead of Week 13, but he was ruled out for that matchup on Friday.
Earlier this week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said that Daniels "at least he has a chance of playing" against the Vikings on Sunday. However, until the quarterback is cleared for contact, he's not going to step on the field for the Commanders.
Daniels said last month that he wants to return this season if he's healthy enough to do so. So, even with Washington well out of the mix for the playoffs in the NFC, there's a chance the 2024 No. 2 overall pick plays again in 2025.
Oddsmakers seem to be buying chances of Daniels playing against the Vikings in Week 14. The Commanders went from 1.5-point underdogs at open to 1.5-point favorites in the latest odds for this game at DraftKings. Even though Daniels wasn't cleared for contact on Monday, this line has held steady with Washington as a road favorite.
This season, Daniels has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,184 yards, eight scores and two picks while also adding in 54 carries for 262 yards and a pair of scores. Washington is 2-4 in his starts, and if he's unable to gom it'll turn to veteran Marcus Mariota under center on Sunday. The Commaders are just 1-5 when Mariota is under center in 2025, but he did play well in Week 13 against Denver.
Since Minnesota has also had issues at quarterback -- and J.J. McCarthy is in concussion protocol -- it wouldn't be surprising if Washington remained favored no matter who is under center in Week 14.
