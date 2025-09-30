Latest Lamar Jackson Injury Update Cause Massive Shift in Texans vs. Ravens Odds
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson appears to be truly up in the air for Week 5 against the Houston Texans, and it's sent the betting odds for that game all over the place.
On Monday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh opened the door for Jackson missing Week 5, saying that if the star quarterback could have gone back in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, he would have.
After Baltimore opened as a seven-point favorite at home against Houston on Monday, oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook have already made a major adjustment to the spread.
Baltimore is now favored by just 3.5 points, a massive adjustment this early in the week. After it looked like Jackson would play in Week 5, now there is certainly some questions around his status on Sunday. If the former league MVP is unable to go, the Ravens would likely turn to backup Cooper Rush under center.
Both Baltimore and Houston are in need of a win in Week 5, as both teams are just 1-3 and in danger of missing the playoffs in the AFC. Baltimore's defense has been one of the worst in the NFL (30th in EPA/Play), and Rush likely can't carry the offense to a win.
If Jackson ends up getting ruled out, there's a chance this line shifts even further towards the Texans. In Jackson's career, the Ravens are just 4-9 straight up when he sits out due to injury.
This season, Jackson has thrown for 869 yards, 10 touchdowns and just one interception this season. He's also added 166 rushing yards and a score on the ground while averaging a whopping 7.9 yards per carry.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
