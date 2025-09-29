Texans vs. Ravens Opening Odds Suggest Lamar Jackson Will Play in NFL Week 5
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs and did not return, but it appears that oddsmakers think he'll be able to play in Week 5 against the Houston Texans.
The Ravens, who are just 1-3 in the 2025 season, are favored by seven points in the opening odds for their Week 5 matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook. That's certainly a sign that Jackson is more likely than not to play, as it's hard to expect Cooper Rush to be favored by a touchdown against CJ Stroud and Houston.
Jackson suffered the injury on a running play in the second half, and it appears that the Ravens may have held him out as a precaution since they were already down big against Kansas City.
Houston is also just 1-3 in the 2025 season, so both teams need a win in Week 5 to help their chances of making the playoffs in the AFC. The Texans are coming off a huge win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, but their offense has struggled for most of the 2025 season.
If Jackson were to sit in Week 5, there's no doubt that the odds would move towards Houston in this matchup. Baltimore is just 4-9 in the games that Jackson has missed due to injury since he entered the NFL.
This season, Jackson is second in the odds to win the league's MVP award at +650, but his stock took a major hit -- going from +275 to +650 -- after Baltimore's Week 4 loss.
Overall, Jackson has thrown for 869 yards, 10 touchdowns and just one interception this season. He's also added 166 rushing yards and a score on the ground while averaging a whopping 7.9 yards per carry.
His status for Week 5 will be worth monitoring throughout the week.
