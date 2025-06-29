Liberty vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, June 29
The two top teams in the Eastern Conference square off for the second time in the 2025 season on Sunday afternoon.
Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty have dropped four of their last 10 games, but they are looking to bounce back as road underdogs against the Atlanta Dream.
Atlanta, led by Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard, has one of the best net ratings in the WNBA and is an impressive 6-2 at home in the 2025 season. However, it did lose by five in New York to the Liberty earlier this season.
Still, New York is down reigning Finals MVP Jonquel Jones (ankle), putting it in a tough position to win on the road.
Let’s break down the odds, my favorite prop bet and more for Sunday’s action.
Liberty vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Liberty +1.5 (-112)
- Dream -1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Liberty: -105
- Dream: -115
Total
- 165 (Over -110/Under -110)
Liberty vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 29
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gateway Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN 3, PeachtreeTV, WWOR-My9
- Liberty record: 11-4
- Dream record: 10-6
Liberty vs. Dream Injury Reports
Liberty Injury Report
- Jonquel Jones – out
- Leonie Fiebich – out
- Annika Soltau – out
Dream Injury Report
- None to report
Liberty vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet
Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Breanna Stewart OVER 20.5 Points (-125)
With Jones out, the Liberty need more offense from Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, and I think the former league MVP could be in line for a big game against Atlanta.
While the Dream are an elite offense, they are slightly worse defensively (fifth in the W) this season and allowed 23 points to Stewart in their previous meeting this season. Stewie has eight games with 21 or more points, averaging 20.7 per game in the 2025 campaign.
I expect her to step up with Jones sidelined for the next several weeks.
Liberty vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Liberty are worth a look as underdogs on Sunday:
The Liberty have struggled as of late, especially with Jones (ankle) out of the lineup, but I think they’re undervalued as road dogs on Sunday.
New York still ranks first in the WNBA in offensive rating, second in defensive rating and second in net rating, and it beat the Dream by five points in Brooklyn in their last meeting. While Atlanta has been one of the best teams in the W this season, it still has a net rating that is 5.5 points per 100 possessions worse than the Liberty this season.
New York has dropped four of its last 10 games, but it is 7-1 straight up against Eastern Conference teams in the 2025 season.
It’s rare that we’ll ever see the Liberty at this price, so I don’t mind taking them to win outright on Sunday afternoon.
Pick: Liberty Moneyline (-105 at DraftKings)
