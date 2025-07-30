Liberty vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 30
The New York Liberty could be in trouble at the top of the WNBA standings, as they were blown out on Monday with Breanna Stewart (leg) out of the lineup.
Stewie could miss some time for the defending champions, and things won’t get any easier for the Liberty on the road against the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday.
This is a rematch of the 2024 WNBA Finals, and Minnesota has been elite at home in the regular season, winning 14 of its 15 games.
As a result, oddsmakers have set the Lynx as 8.5-point favorites in this matchup. This is the first of four meetings between these teams over the next three weeks.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Wednesday night’s action.
Liberty vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Liberty +8.5 (-110)
- Lynx -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Liberty: +310
- Lynx: -395
Total
- 163.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Liberty vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 30
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Liberty record: 17-8
- Lynx record: 22-5
Liberty vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Liberty Injury Report
- Emma Meesseman – out
- Nyara Sabally – out
- Breanna Stewart – day-to-day
- Kennedy Burke – day-to-day
Lynx Injury Report
- Karlie Samuelson – out
- Alanna Smith – day-to-day
Liberty vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets
These prop bets suggestions were written before odds were released and are based on past player performance.
Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Napheesa Collier OVER Points, Rebounds and Assists
The MVP favorite this season, Collier has been on fire since the All-Star break, averaging 25.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 63.0 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc.
With New York likely shorthanded in this matchup, Collier could be in line for a big game on the offensive end. Plus, she’s seen her rebounding tick up as of late, grabbing eight or more boards in every game since the break.
Overall this season, Phee is averaging 23.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists (34.7 PRA) per game.
Liberty vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
It’ll be important to monitor Stewart’s status for this game, but I have a hard time fading Minnesota at home – even though it lost to Atlanta on Sunday.
The Lynx are 14-1 in the regular season at home, and they’ve been one of the best teams in the W against the spread, going 16-11 so far this season.
The Liberty, who were overmatched against an eight-win Dallas team without Stewart, are just 5-5 on the road this season and have done most of their damage at Barclays Center.
Even with Jonquel Jones back, New York is a tough team to trust in this matchup, especially if the Lynx end up being at full strength (Alanna Smith left their last game with an injury).
I’ll lay the points with the No. 1 seed in the W, as the Lynx remain first in the league in offensive, defensive and net rating.
Pick: Lynx -8.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
