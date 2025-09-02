Liberty vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 2
The New York Liberty fell in the standings with Breanna Stewart out for most of August, but they have gotten the former league MVP back and are looking to make a push for a top-four seed ahead of the playoffs.
New York is favored on the road at many of the best betting sites on Tuesday night against the Golden State Valkyries. An expansion team, Golden State has been extremely impressive in the 2025 season, as it currently holds a playoff spot and has been one of the best teams in the league against the spread.
The Valkyries lost All-Star Kayla Thornton (knee) for the season, but they have relied on their stingy defense to keep them in the mix for the No. 8, 7 or even No. 6 seed in the standings.
Can they pull off an upset of the Liberty tonight?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s matchup.
Liberty vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Liberty -6 (-110)
- Valkyries +6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Liberty: -258
- Valkyries: +210
Total
- 156.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Liberty vs. Valkyries How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 2
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): KPIX+ 44, KMAX 31, WWOR-My9, Liberty Live (Livestream)
- Liberty record: 24-16
- Valkyries record: 21-18
Liberty vs. Valkyries Injury Reports
Liberty Injury Report
- Nyara Sabally – day-to-day
- Sabrina Ionescu – day-to-day
Valkyries Injury Report
- Kayla Thornton – out
- Tiffany Hayes – out
- Monique Billings – available to play
- Cecilia Zandalasini – out
Liberty vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets
Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Breanna Stewart OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-140)
Stewie has been on a minutes limit since returning to action, but she’s grabbed at least five rebounds in each game since returning, clearing this number twice.
Now, Stewart takes on a Golden State team that ranks 10th in the WNBA in rebounding percentage in 2025.
The former league MVP is averaging 6.6 rebounds per game in 2025, so I don’t think it’s too crazy to bet on her to hit around her season average, especially since she played more normal minutes (27:08) in her last game.
Liberty vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Valkyries are a great bet as two-possession dogs in this matchup:
This season, the Valkyries have been elite against the spread, going 24-14-1 while posting an over .500 record at home (12-7 straight up).
Golden State won outright (by double-digits) as an underdog against the Fever on Sunday, and I think it will be able to keep things close with the Liberty on Tuesday night.
New York is just 14-24-2 against the spread this season, and it has the No. 8 net rating (-1.0) in the W over its last 15 games. During that same stretch, the Valkyries are fourth in the W in net rating (+6.6).
Yes, Stewart missed a lot of those games, but the Valkyries have been down an All-Star and are still humming thanks to their No. 5 defense.
New York is 2-1 since Stewart returned, but one of those wins was by two points against the lowly Connecticut Sun.
I think Golden State is massively undervalued at home, especially since New York has struggled on the road (8-11 straight up) in 2025.
Pick: Valkyries +6 (-110 at DraftKings)
