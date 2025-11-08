Lions vs. Commanders Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Detroit to Dominate?)
The hits keep coming for the Washington Commanders, who find themselves as big home underdogs in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions.
The Lions are coming off a disappointing home loss to the Vikings, but have a great chance to bounce back against a beat-up Commanders squad.
The oddsmakers have the Lions as big road favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 10 matchup.
Lions vs. Commanders Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Lions -7.5 (-115)
- Commanders +7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Lions: -470
- Commanders: +360
Total
- 49.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
The spread has moved quite a bit since the odds opened for this game, which makes sense given the Commanders’ injuries. The Lions are up to -7.5 favorites after opening at -3, and the total is down from 51.5 to 49.5.
Can the Lions cover as road favorites?
Lions vs. Commanders Final Score Prediction
I broke down this game earlier this week in SI’s Lions vs. Commanders betting preview:
It has been a season to forget for the Commanders with injuries piling up left and right. They’ve now lost four games in a row, including the last three in blowout fashion.
The Lions had a disappointing showing against the Vikings following their bye and are likely to get back to their usual dominant ways against a struggling Commanders squad.
When Detroit is favored by more than a touchdown and actually wins the game, it usually covers. That includes a 37-24 win in Cincinnati in it last game as road favorites.
I’ll take Detroit to bounce back in a big way against the Commanders.
Pick: Lions -8.5 (-110)
The line moved all the way up to -8.5 but has settled here at -7.5. I still like the Lions to cover, even with a few injuries in the trenches.
The Commanders just have to mark this up as a lost season and hope they can reload with a healthy Jayden Daniels next year.
Final Score Prediction: Lions 33, Commanders 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
