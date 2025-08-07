Lions vs. Falcons Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 1
The Detroit Lions kicked off the 2025 NFL preseason in the Hall of Fame Game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but they were beaten pretty soundly in that matchup.
Detroit scored just seven points, as Kyle Allen and Hendon Hooker combined for three interceptions in the 34-7 loss.
Dan Campbell’s group will be right back in action for the second of four preseason matchups on Friday, as it’ll take on the Atlanta Falcons.
Friday will be Atlanta’s 2025 preseason debut, but head coach Raheem Morris said that the team is not expected to play starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. or veteran backup Kirk Cousins in the matchup.
Cousins, who potentially could be traded to a quarterback-needy team, has a massive contract, and the Falcons likely don’t want to risk injuring him in a meaningless game with two more preseason games on the docket.
That means that Easton Stick and Emory Jones will likely get the majority of the reps at quarterback on Friday night.
The best betting sites have Detroit set as a road favorite in this game, but can it rebound from a dreadful preseason opener?
Here’s a look at the odds, some trends to know and my prediction for Friday’s preseason clash.
Lions vs. Falcons Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lions -3.5 (-115)
- Falcons +3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Lions: -205
- Falcons: +170
Total
- 32.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Lions vs. Falcons How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Aug. 8
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX (Local)
- Lions record: 0-1
- Falcons record: 0-0
Lions vs. Falcons Betting Trends
- The Lions are 0-1 straight up and against the spread this preseason.
- The OVER is 1-0 in the Lions’ games this preseason.
- Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is 5-10 SU and 6-9 ATS in the preseason.
- Lions head coach Dan Campbell is 5-8 straight up and 6-7 ATS in the preseason.
Lions vs. Falcons Prediction and Pick
Neither of these coaches has thrived in the preseason, and even though the Lions have two backups with NFL experience in Hooker and Allen, I’m not sold on them putting a huge number after a seven-point showing in the Hall of Fame Game.
Meanwhile, it appears that Atlanta is playing this game with backups, as neither of the team’s top two signal-callers will suit up.
Even if the Lions do opt to play some starters on Friday, I can’t imagine they’ll be on the field for long with two preseason games still left on the team’s schedule.
The Chargers – led by a former first-round pick in Trey Lance – were able to score at will against the Lions, but I’m far from sold on Stick and Jones having similar success.
I’d lean with the Lions to win because of their QB room, but Campbell is just 5-8 in the preseason as a head coach.
Instead, I’ll bet on a slug fest happening with the Falcons taking things slow with their quarterbacks.
Pick: UNDER 32.5 (-102 at DraftKings)
