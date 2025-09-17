Lions vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3
It's been a tail of two weeks for the Detroit Lions. They were steamrolled by the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, losing 27-13, but then bounced back in a massive way in Week 2, putting up a 50 burger against the Bears, winning 52-21.
Now, we'll see if Week 1 was just an anomaly or if their struggles against elite teams will continue. They head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens in the Week 3 edition of Monday Night Football.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this prime time showdown.
Lions vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Lions +4.5 (-108)
- Ravens -4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Lions +185
- Ravens -225
Total
- OVER 52.5 (-112)
- UNDER 52.5 (-108)
Lions vs. Ravens How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept 21
- Game Time: 8:15 pm ET
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABS/ESPN
- Lions Record: 1-1
- Ravens Record: 1-1
Lions vs. Ravens Betting Trends
- Lions are 12-6 ATS in their last 18 games
- The OVER is 6-2 in the Lions' last eight games
- Ravens are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Ravens
- Lions are 8-1 straight up in their last nine road games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Ravens' last five games
- Ravens are 8-1 straight up in their last nine home games
- Ravens are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games vs. NFC North opponents
Lions vs. Ravens Injury Reports
Lions Injury Report
- Shane Zylstra, IR - Ankle
- Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable
- Trevor Nowaske, LB - Questionable
- Marcus Davenport, DE - Questionable
- Jamarco Jones, OT - IR
Ravens Injury Report
- Isaiah Likely, TE - Questionable
- Patrick Ricard, FB - Questionable
- Kyle Van Noy, LB - Questionable
- Marlon Humphrey, CB - Questionable
- Rasheen Ali, RB - Questionable
Lions vs. Ravens Key Player to Watch
- Jared Goff, QB - Detroit Lions
Despite the Lions struggling Week 1, Jared Goff has been fantastic to start the season. He has completed an eye-popping 80.6% of passes, racking up 559 passing yards, six touchdowns, and just one interception. If the Lions wants to beat the Ravens, they'll need Goff to have another elite performance.
Lions vs. Ravens Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Ravens on Monday Night Football:
I came into this season with the belief that the Baltimore Ravens are by far the best team in the NFL, and nothing I've seen, including a tough Week 1 loss, has swayed my opinion on that. Their defense came to life in Week 2 against the Browns, and they rank inside the top three in virtually every single offensive metric.
The Lions aren't as bad as they looked in Week 1 against the Packers, but aren't as good as they looked in Week 2 against the Bears. They still have some issues that are going to arise when they face the elite teams in the NFL, and a road game against the Ravens is going to bring a lot of those problems to light for the second time in three weeks.
I'll lay the points on the Ravens on Monday night.
Pick: Ravens -4.5 (-112) via DraftKings
