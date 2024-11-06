Lions vs. Texans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10
We have an intriguing interconference showdown set for the Week 10 edition of Sunday Night Football when the Detroit Lions take on the Houston Texans in what could end up being a preview of this year's Super Bowl matchup.
The Lions have established themselves as the best team in the NFC and aren't far off making a case for being the best team in the NFL as we enter the second half of the 2024 season. A win against a fellow playoff team in Houston would go a long way in doing exactly that.
Let's dive into everything we need to know to bet on this game.
Lions vs. Texans Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Lions -3.5 (-105)
- Texans +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Lions -186
- Texans +156
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-105)
- UNDER 49.5 (-115)
Lions vs. Texans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 10
- Game Time: 8:20 pm et
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- How to Watch: NBC/Peacock
- Lions Record: 7-1
- Texans Record: 6-3
Lions vs. Texans Betting Trends
- Lions are 6-0 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Lions' last five games
- Lions are 7-0 ATS in their last seven road games
- Lions are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games vs. AFC opponents
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Texans' last eight games
- The UNDER is 9-2 in the Texans' last 11 games vs. NFC opponents
Lions vs. Texans Injury Reports
Lions Injury Report
- Mekhi Wingo, DT - Questionable
- Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable
- Malcolm Rodriguez, LB - Questionable
- Josh Paschal, DE - Questionable
Texans Injury Report
- Jimmie Ward, S - Questionable
- Dameon Pierce, RB - Questionable
- Jarrett Patterson, C - Questionable
- Azeez Al-Shaair, LB - Questionable
Lions vs. Texans Key Players to Watch
Detroit Lions
Jared Goff: The Lions quarterback has made a statement in the first half of the season and has vaulted himself into the MVP conversation. His 74.9% completion percentage makes him the most efficient quarterback in the NFL. That's going to be huge moving forward.
Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud: The Texans quarterback has regressed from his rookie season. He's still having a solid year, but his numbers don't jump off the page like they did in 2023. No one is going to hope Nico Collins returns to the lineup this week more than Stroud.
Lions vs. Texans Prediction and Pick
I think betting on the total is the smart move for the Sunday Night Football showdown. I broke down why in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
I'm shocked the total for this game is as high as it is. While defense isn't the first thing you think of when think of the Lions and Texans, they have been two of the better defenses in the league. Heading into this week, the Lions rank fifth and eighth in opponent EPA while the Texans also lead the NFL in opponent success rate.
The Lions' defense has quietly been the best in the NFL over the past handful of weeks. Since Week 6, they lead the NFL in opponent EPA per play and come in at fourth in opponent success rate.
No game involving two defenses as good as these two should have a total set at 49.0. I'll take the UNDER in what might just be my favorite bet of the week.
Pick: UNDER 49.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!