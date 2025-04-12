Masters Live Bet and Prediction Ahead of Final Round (Will Anyone Catch Rory McIlroy?)
Just when you thought the 2025 edition of the Masters couldn't get any better, Saturday's round has set us up for one of the best Sundays we've had at the event since 2019.
Rory McIlroy will enter the final round of a major with a lead for the first time since his last win, which came at the PGA Championship in 2014. He holds a two-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau, who beat McIlroy down the stretch at last year's U.S. Open. Now, we're in for a rematch between two of the most popular figures in the world of golf with a green jacket on the line.
Only one question remains before the leaders tee off tomorrow: Who do we bet on?
McIlroy is the live favorite at -200 at FanDuel Sportsbook, an implied probability of winning of 66.67% of finally completing the career grand slam. DeChambeau is sitting behind him at +260, but there is a third golfer we should consider betting on.
Masters Live Bet Before Round 4
If you hopped on McIlroy with me after yesterday's round at +360, betting on DeChambeau at +260 is likely a smart hedge.
If you don't have action on either or if you want to bet on someone else to steal the green jacket from the top two contenders, there's only one man to consider. If you want to catch two leaders at a major, you need to rack up birdies in a hurry, and the only way to do that is to have fantastic ball striking. Corey Conners enters the final round gaining +1.67 strokes per round with his approach play, and he gained +2.4 strokes on Saturday with his irons.
Conners has the firepower to make a move on Sunday, and yes, he'll likely need some help along the way from McIlroy and DeChambeau cooling off, but four strokes isn't an insurmountable lead. Canada's only men's major victory was at the 2003 Masters when Mike Weir won the green jacket. Can we see it happen a second time tomorrow?
It's more likely to happen than you think. I'll take a shot at the Canadian pulling off an improbable win for the ages.
Pick: Corey Conners +1800 via FanDuel
