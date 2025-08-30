Liverpool vs. Arsenal Prediction, Odds, and Best Bets for Premier League Week 3
The new Premier League season is in full swing, and we have another clash between two Big Six sides in the third gameweek of the campaign. Liverpool and Arsenal, the two frontrunners in the betting markets to win the title, are facing off on Sunday in the most important fixture of the young PL season so far.
After three straight runner-up finishes, Arsenal desperately wants to win the title for the first time in 22 years. They made blockbuster signings over the summer with that goal in mind, headlined by Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, and Eberechi Eze, all player profiles that fill big needs for Mikel Arteta’s side.
Have these moves closed the gap between the North Londoners and reigning champs Liverpool? The Reds weren’t complacent during the offseason, either, replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold, Darwin Nunez, and Luis Diaz with Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, and Jeremie Frimpong. They are reportedly still trying to add to their roster with Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi; rumors abound.
Sunday’s clash will be the biggest test for both teams so far this season. Liverpool unexpectedly lost to Crystal Palace in the Community Shield, and almost dropped points to a ten-man Newcastle over the weekend if it wasn’t for the miracle goal by the 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha in the last second.
Arsenal has yet to concede a goal this season, a continuation of their solid defensive approach under Arteta over the last few years. Their attack also looked more dynamic against Leeds United in Week 2, but they will likely be without the injured Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard on Sunday, which could potentially take a ton of their firepower away. This leaves plenty of room for unexpected individual performances and a potentially unlikely result.
Liverpool vs. Arsenal Odds and Total
Moneyline:
- Liverpool: +115
- Draw: +240
- Arsenal: +230
Total Goals:
- Over 2.5: -136
- Under 2.5: +106
- Over 3.5: +200
- Under 3.5: -265
Both Teams to Score:
- Yes: -158
- No: +124
Half-Time Result:
- Liverpool: +165
- Draw: +120
- Arsenal: +260
Double Chance:
- Arsenal or Draw: -155
Liverpool vs. Arsenal How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025
- Time: 11:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, England
- How to Watch (TV): USA Network, NBC Sports, Universo, Fubo
Liverpool vs. Arsenal Prediction and Pick
The two championship favorites have begun their seasons with two wins in two games, but both have looked more vulnerable than they would like. Liverpool continues to struggle defensively, allowing six goals in their three competitive games of the season, including two against a ten-man Newcastle side last week.
Arsenal is going through a similar transition after inserting Zubimendi and Gyokeres into the lineup and recently adding Eze. While they were impressive against Leeds United in gameweek 2, the Gunners were probably lucky to come away with the three points at Old Trafford in their season opener. How much they can produce in open play and not over-reliance on set pieces will continue to be a big question all season.
On the one hand, this gives both managers an opportunity to take advantage of getting one over their biggest rival in the title race before they are at their full strength. Taking an early lead in the potentially two-team race could prove to be beneficial later in the season.
On the other hand, there is a chance the managers will be fine with going home with a point each. Rather than losing to their biggest challenger before your team is at its full capacity, both Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta could settle for a draw.
How much each manager will push for the win will determine the game's flow. Arsenal is always a threat in set pieces and can always turn any game on its head with an unexpected goal. The Reds have arguably more talent and unpredictability in their front line than any other team in the Premier League, with Mo Salah, Florian Wirtz, and Hugo Ekitike, and can score in a pinch. An early goal from either side could help open the game up, offering the fans a more exciting occasion.
Still, the most likely scenario is a cautious approach from the managers, prioritizing not losing over winning. Especially if the game is still tied in the second half, there could be a tightening of the affair. Considering how both games between these two teams last season ended in 2-2 draws, a tie feels like the most likely outcome between the three.
Pick: Draw (+240)
