Liverpool vs. Aston Villa Prediction, Odds, and Best Bets for Premier League Week 11
The soccer calendar for the top Premier League teams is getting tougher as they are consistently having to play midweek fixtures in addition to the Premier League. As a result, teams that have to play multiple competitions at once like the Big Six teams in England can struggle to maintain their peak performance from week to week. Arsenal and Manchester City, for example, have dropped both their last Premier League and last Champions League game this week.
One team that is showing no signs of slowing down, however, is Liverpool. Despite having less depth than its rivals, the Reds have been dominant in all competitions. They are first place in the Premier League and the Champions League, while winning both rounds in the Carabao Cup to make the quarter-finals. In 16 games this season, they have won 14 and drawn one. It is safe to say that they have been one of the two best teams in Europe so far, along with Barcelona.
They are coming off an impressive 4-0 win over their former club legend Xabi Alonso’s side, Bayer Leverkusen. Liverpool overwhelmed the German champions in all aspects of the game, securing their third straight clean sheet in the Champions League.
Now, the Merseyside side is back to the domestic league to face another tough opponent. Aston Villa, currently in sixth place, has been a thorn on every contender’s side over the last few years.
The Birmingham side is coming off a disappointing 1-0 loss to Club Brugge on Wednesday. Unai Emery’s side has failed to win its last two Premier League matches either, suggesting that the busy schedule may be taking its toll on Villa.
Before we go on international break, Aston Villa will want to get back on track but they will have an uphill battle against Arne Slot’s well-oiled machine.
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa Odds and Total
Moneyline:
Liverpool: -215
Draw: +400
Aston Villa: +475
Total Goals:
Over 3.5: +110
Under 3.5: -140
Both Teams to Score:
Yes: -170
No: +130
Spread:
Liverpool -1.5: +110
Aston Villa +1.5: -150
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 9
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, UK
- How to Watch (TV): Fubo TV, USA Network
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa Prediction and Pick
After a hot start to the season, Aston Villa has only one win in their last five Premier League games and that came against a 10-man Fulham. In each of their last two games, they held second-half leads before squandering it and settling for a draw and a loss.
Aston Villa has dreams of contending for a Premier League title this season. At the bare minimum, they want to finish in the top four to make it back to the Champions League. They are currently seven points behind the league leaders Liverpool and another loss could potentially push them further down to the middle of the table.
Therefore, Villa’s game plan will likely be playing for a draw. Unai Emery would be thrilled to leave Anfield with a point, a feat only Nottingham Forest was able to do so far this season.
When playing against stronger sides, Villa plays a deep defensive line and allows the opponent to dominate possession. They tend to have a more cautious approach when going up against Champions League sides and Big Six teams. This way, they were able to secure clean sheets against the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester United.
Liverpool, on the other hand, is one of the best teams at controlling the tempo of the games, especially at home. They take less risks compared to the Jürgen Klopp era, resulting in lower-scoring games. They didn’t allow a goal in eight of their 16 games this season and lead the league in goals conceded and expected goals against.
Keeping in mind the low-scoring affairs Aston Villa had against Arsenal, Man Utd, and Bayern Munich, we can expect more of the same.
Liverpool is the obvious favorite but -215 odds against a single-game tactician like Unai Emery is not worth it. Betting on few goals is the move.
Pick: Under 3.5 Goals -140
