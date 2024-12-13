Liverpool vs. Fulham Prediction, Odds, and Best Bets for Premier League Week 16
The only thing that could stop Liverpool this season was Storm Darragh. Last week, Liverpool saw the Merseyside Derby against bitter rivals Everton postponed due to wind gusts. Perhaps manager Arne Slot didn’t mind it too much as the postponement gave them a much-needed additional rest heading into a tough stretch of games over the next few weeks.
The storm wasn’t able to slow down Liverpool’s momentum, however. They picked up where they left off mid-week against Girona on the road, remaining as the only unbeaten team in the Champions League through six games. Even more impressively, they extended their clean sheet streak to five games in the Champions League.
Now, they have another tough challenge facing them domestically. Fulham, who drew against Tottenham and Arsenal and beat Brighton in their last three games, is playing their best soccer of the season. They are only four points behind the fourth-place Manchester City.
With European qualification in reach, Fulham will desperately try to secure a point at Anfield, a feat only Nottingham Forest has been able to do this season. Can Liverpool maintain their cushion with second-place Chelsea or are we going to see a tighter title race going forward? All eyes will be on Marco Silva and Fulham to see if they can pull off the upset.
Liverpool vs. Fulham Odds and Total
Moneyline:
Liverpool: -340
Draw: +500
Fulham: +800
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: -239
Under 2.5: +173
Over 3.5: +116
Under 3.5: -140
Both Teams to Score:
Yes: -142
No: +112
Double Chance:
Fulham or Draw: +250
Liverpool vs. Fulham How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
- Time: 10:00 a.m. EST
- Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, UK
- How to Watch (TV): NBC, Peacock, Fubo TV
Liverpool vs. Fulham Prediction and Pick
Liverpool has allowed only 12 goals in 20 games between the Premier League and Champions League. They lead both competitions in fewest expected goals against (xGA). Despite the fact that Fulham has allowed 20 goals in 15 Premier League matches, they have only allowed 18 expected goals against, good for the fifth best mark in the league.
Against Big Six teams, Fulham likes to deploy a deep backline while allowing the opposition to dominate possession. Last week against Arsenal, they only had 34% of possession. They similarly had 42% of possession when they played Manchester City earlier in the season. Even though Marco Silva generally likes to play a positive brand of soccer, he doesn’t mind having a more pragmatic approach for specific gameplans.
We should expect to see a similar approach against the best team in Europe. Fulham will try to exploit the flanks with the likes of Adama Traoré and Alex Iwobi on the counter while relying on Raúl Jiménez to carry the scoring load.
If Liverpool score early, Fulham will have a difficult time finding the spaces to exploit. Fulham is not the most adept team at creating chances against a set defense, and Liverpool is too good at controlling the pace of the game when leading. For Fulham to have a chance, they need to be the ones to score first.
Considering the low likelihood of that, betting on a low-scoring affair seems like the smart move here. Liverpool winning while keeping a clean sheet might be the likeliest outcome.
Pick: Under 2.5 (+173)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.