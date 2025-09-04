Lynx vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 4
The Las Vegas Aces’ 12-game winning streak will be put to the ultimate test on Thursday, as they’ll host the No. 1-seeded Minnesota Lynx in a potential WNBA Finals preview.
Vegas has jumped into the top half in the standings because of this winning streak, but it still has work to do to secure the No. 2 seed over the Phoenix Mercury (winners of five in a row) and Atlanta Dream.
Minnesota has already clinched the No. 1 seed, and it rested veteran guard Kayla McBride in Monday night’s blowout win over the Dallas Wings.
That could help benefit the Aces, who are set as slight favorites at home in this matchup. Minnesota technically has nothing to play for in the regular season, so it may opt to rest some players — or play them fewer minutes — to ensure health for the postseason.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and prediction for this clash between WNBA contenders.
Lynx vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lynx +1 (-115)
- Aces -1 (-105)
Moneyline
- Lynx: -108
- Aces: -112
Total
- 164.5 (Over -110Under -110)
Lynx vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 4
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Lynx record: 32-8
- Aces record: 26-14
Lynx vs. Aces Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- DiJonai Carrington – day-to-day
- Kayla McBride – day-to-day
Aces Injury Report
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
Lynx vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets
Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet
- A’ja Wilson OVER 22.5 Points (-120)
Even though the Lynx are the best defense in the WNBA, I love this prop for Wilson, who is averaging 23.4 points per game in the 2025 season.
During this 12-game winning streak, Wilson is averaging 26.8 points per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 45.0 percent from beyond the arc. She was held under this number in her last matchup with the Lynx, but she played only 21 minutes in a 53-point loss.
If the Aces are in this game – and I expect them to be – Wilson should be able to hit her season average.
Lynx vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m trusting the Aces to extend their winning streak to 13 games:
The Aces have the best net rating in the WNBA during this 12-game winning streak (+13.1), but the Lynx are right behind them at +13.0.
So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that this is expected to be a close game on Thursday night.
However, I do think there is a serious motivation factor here, especially with DiJonai Carrington banged up and the Lynx making the move to sit Kayla McBride in their last game.
Minnesota, for all intents and purposes, has nothing to play for since it has already locked up the No. 1 seed in the league. So, it may take some players out of the lineup – or limit their minutes – down the stretch of the season.
With the Aces rolling, it may not be worth risking an injury in a hard-fought regular season game when the focus for the Lynx should be getting back to the Finals. Meanwhile, Las Vegas has a ton to play for, as it could still earn the No. 2 seed in the league.
The Aces are also elite at home this season, going 14-5 straight up. It’s very rare that you’ll see me bet against the Lynx, but I think this matchup lines up well for A’ja Wilson and company to continue their winning streak.
Pick: Aces Moneyline (-112 at DraftKings)
