Lynx vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 21
The Minnesota Lynx suffered their sixth loss of the 2025 season on Tuesday night against the New York Liberty, and they’ll have a quick turnaround on Thursday against the Atlanta Dream – the No. 3 seed in the WNBA standings.
Atlanta has been great all season long, posting one of the better offensive ratings in the WNBA, but is without lead guard Jordin Canada (hamstring) in this matchup.
The Lynx are hoping to get Napheesa Collier (ankle) back in the lineup soon after she was upgraded to doubtful ahead of Tuesday’s game against New York. Collier is questionable for tonight’s game against Atlanta.
Both of these teams appear to be headed to the playoffs, but a loss could knock the Dream back as far as the No. 4 seed in the standings. Can they hand the Lynx a second consecutive loss to keep themselves in the mix for the No. 2 seed?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday’s action.
Lynx vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lynx -1.5 (-110)
- Dream +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lynx: -125
- Dream: +105
Total
- 159.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lynx vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 20
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gateway Center
- How to Watch (TV): PeachtreeTV, FanDuel Sports Network - North
- Lynx record: 28-6
- Dream record: 22-13
Lynx vs. Dream Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- Napheesa Collier – questionable
Dream Injury Report
- Jordin Canada – out
Lynx vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets
Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Rhyne Howard OVER 15.5 Points (-115)
After struggling in her first game back from a knee injury, Rhyne Howard has been on fire over her last four games, averaging 19.8 points per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.
Howard and Allisha Gray have been asked to handle the ball more with Canada out of the lineup, and Howard has responded with three games where she’s scored at least 19 points and three games where she’s dished out at least six assists.
Even against a tough Lynx defense, I think Howard is a great bet to clear this points prop, as she’s averaging 16.5 points on 14.4 shots per game in 2025.
Lynx vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
The Lynx and Dream are the two top teams in the WNBA in terms of offensive rating, and even with Collier banged up and Canada out of the lineup, I think they’re more than capable of reaching 160 combined points on Thursday.
In their previous meetings this season, these teams have combined for 176 and 188 points, so dropping this total all the way down to 159.5 is quite the fall – even if Collier is unable to play.
Now, these are the two top defensive teams in the league as well – based on defensive rating – but they combine to average more than 170 points per game in 2025.
I think oddsmakers have adjusted this total a little too much on Thursday night, and both of these teams are right around 50 percent when it comes to hitting the OVER this season.
Pick: OVER 159.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
