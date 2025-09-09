Lynx vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 9
The Indiana Fever locked up a playoff spot on Sunday with a win over Washington, and they’ll look to keep the momentum going on Tuesday against the Minnesota Lynx.
The Lynx have the No. 1 seed in the WNBA, and they’re going to be a tough out in the playoffs after posting the best offensive and defensive rating in the league this season.
Led by MVP favorite Napheesa Collier, Minnesota is favored at home in this matchup.
Indiana lost Caitlin Clark — and several other rotation players — for the season, but it has been a scrappy team in 2025, beating the Lynx in the Commissioner’s Cup Final earlier this year.
Can Indy pull off an upset on Tuesday?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for tonight’s contest.
Lynx vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Lynx -6 (-110)
- Fever +6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lynx: -258
- Fever: +210
Total
- 165.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Lynx vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 9
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Lynx record: 33-9
- Fever record: 23-20
Lynx vs. Fever Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- Alanna Smith – day-to-day
- DiJonai Carrington – day-to-day
Fever Injury Report
- Caitlin Clark – out
- Chloe Bibby – out
- Sophie Cunningham – out
- Sydney Colson – out
- Aari McDonald – out
Lynx vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets
Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Lexie Hull 2+ 3-Pointers Made (-155)
This season, Hull is shooting 38.0 percent from beyond the arc for the Fever, and she’s had some pretty big games against the Lynx from deep.
Despite being the No. 1 defense in the WNBA, Minnesota is just seventh in opponent 3s made per game and eighth in opponent 3-point percentage this season.
Hull took advantage of that in back-to-back matchups in August, shooting 4-for-7 and 2-for-6 from beyond the arc in those games. If the usage remains around five or more attempts, Hull is a great bet to knock down multiple 3s in this matchup.
Lynx vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing the Lynx and Liberty in a moneyline parlay:
The Lynx have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the WNBA, but I think they can handle an Indiana team that has finally made the playoffs after an injury-riddled season.
Both of these teams may be better off resting some of their best players, but I think the Lynx (seven games over .500 against the spread, 33-9 overall) are an easy bet to win outright on Tuesday night.
Simply put, the Fever are an around .500 team without Caitlin Clark and they are in the middle of the pack in net rating in 2025. However, the Lynx are No. 1 in net, offensive and defensive rating this season. Plus, Minnesota is an impressive 14-7 on the road in 2025.
I like the Lynx to win their 34th game of the season tonight.
When it comes to just this game, I lean with the Lynx to win and cover – unless they decide to sit several key rotation players. Indiana has finally clinched a playoff spot, but it’s still down a ton of rotation pieces and is just sixth in net rating (+1.9) over its last 15 games.
The Lynx, on the other hand, are sitting at No. 2 in net rating during that stretch at +10.5.
I like the Lynx to improve on their impressive 24-17-1 record against the spread in 2025.
Pick: Lynx -6 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.