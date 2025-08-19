Lynx vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 19
A 2024 WNBA Finals rematch will take place for the third time in August, as the Minnesota Lynx hit the road to play the New York Liberty on Tuesday night.
New York has dropped back-to-back games against the Lynx and is struggling mightily without Breanna Stewart (knee) in the lineup. The Liberty could end up falling as far as the No. 5 seed, as the Las Vegas Aces are just a half game behind them after winning seven games in a row.
Meanwhile, the Lynx have gotten by without superstar Napheesa Collier (ankle), moving to 6-1 without her this season by beating the Liberty by six on Saturday in Minnesota.
As a result, oddsmakers have set the Lynx as slight favorites in this matchup, as it’s possible Collier could be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.
Can the Liberty protect home court and avoid their third loss in a row?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Tuesday night’s matchup.
Lynx vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Lynx +2.5 (-110)
- Liberty -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lynx: +102
- Liberty: -122
Total
- 167.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lynx vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 19
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Lynx record: 28-5
- Liberty record: 21-13
Lynx vs. Liberty Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- Napheesa Collier – doubtful
Liberty Injury Report
- Breanna Stewart – out
- Isabelle Harrison – day-to-day
- Nyara Sabally – day-to-day
Lynx vs. Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bets
Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Sabrina Ionescu UNDER 17.5 Points (-130)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading Ionescu on Tuesday:
This season, Ionescu is averaging 19.2 points per game while shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from beyond the arc.
The star guard is one of the better shooters in the WNBA, but she’s been marred in an awful shooting slump as of late, hitting just 32.9 percent of her shots over her last six games.
During that stretch, Ionescu has played the Lynx twice, shooting 4-for-15 and 5-for-16 from the field while scoring 10 and 13 points. In fact, she’s cleared 17.5 points just one time during this six-game stretch.
Minnesota is No. 1 in the W in defensive rating and in opponent points per game this season. With Stewart out, I have a hard time betting on Ionescu to clear this total with most of the defensive attention focused on slowing her down.
Lynx vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
Since Stewart went down in late July in a loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, the Liberty are just 4-6 and have yet to beat a team that is in the top eight in the WNBA standings.
New York’s only wins during that stretch have come against Connecticut, Dallas (twice), and Los Angeles.
So, I’m far from sold that the Liberty will win this game against the Lynx (28-5), especially if Collier has her status upgraded on Tuesday. The MVP candidate was listed as doubtful on Saturday as well before eventually being ruled out, but it’s a sign that she’s nearing a return for the No. 1 team in the league.
Even if Collier doesn’t play, the Lynx are 6-1 without her – including two wins over New York – this season. Minnesota ranks No. 1 in the WNBA in net rating, offensive rating, and defensive rating, while the Liberty have slipped to sixth in defensive rating and are third overall in net rating.
Even at home, I have a hard time trusting this New York team, which is just 12-20-2 against the spread this season.
This line will shift in a big way if Collier ends up playing, so I love an early bet on the Lynx to win outright on Tuesday.
Pick: Lynx +2.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.