Lynx vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 10
A 2024 WNBA Finals rematch will take place on Sunday afternoon in New York, but there will be some key players missing.
MVP favorite Napheesa Collier won’t play for the No. 1-seeded Minnesota Lynx on Sunday against the No. 2-seeded New York Liberty, as she continues to recover from an ankle injury.
On the New York side, 2023 league MVP Breanna Stewart (knee) is expected to remain out for the majority of the month.
These teams appear to be on a collision course to meet in the playoffs again in 2025, but the Lynx have a huge cushion (5.5 games) on New York in the standings.
Can the Liberty make a dent in that as home favorites on Sunday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this battle between the WNBA’s two top teams.
Lynx vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lynx +4 (-115)
- Liberty -4 (-105)
Moneyline
- Lynx: +145
- Liberty: -175
Total
- 167 (Over -108/Under -112)
Lynx vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 10
- Time: 12:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Lynx record: 26-5
- Liberty record: 20-10
Lynx vs. Liberty Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- Napheesa Collier – out
Liberty Injury Report
- Breanna Stewart – out
- Kennedy Burke – out
- Nyara Sabally – out
Lynx vs. Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bets
Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Emma Meesseman 23+ Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125)
After joining the Liberty midseason, Meesseman has quickly become an important part of the team's rotation with Stewart out of the lineup.
The 2019 WNBA Finals MVP has scored 11 or more points in each of her games, and she played a season-high 31 minutes in her last contest, finishing with 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists (29 PRA).
The two-time All-Star has taken double-digit shot attempts in each of her last two games, and I expect her to have a big role once again for New York on Sunday. The Liberty need someone to step up as a scorer and rebounder in Stewart’s absence, and Meesseman is averaging 12.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in limited minutes so far this season.
If she pushes 30 minutes again, I wouldn’t be shocked to see her clear this total.
Lynx vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
This is a tough game to predict with both Collier and Stewart out of the lineup, but I lean with the underdog to cover in this one with the spread set outside one possession.
The Lynx are 2-0 since Collier suffered an ankle injury, although both games have been one by close margins. The Liberty, on the other hand, are just 3-4 since losing Stewart (including the loss to the Los Angeles Sparks when Stewart was injured).
They lost to the Lynx by seven points in Minnesota, although they have won three games in a row against lesser teams in the Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings (twice).
New York is just 11-17-2 against the spread this season, and it has basically played .500 ball (11-10) since starting the season 9-0.
The Lynx have actually thrived without Collier this season, going 4-1 in the five games that she’s missed.
While I’m not totally sold on Minnesota pulling off the upset, I do think the five-loss Lynx will be able to keep this game close on Sunday.
Pick: Lynx +4 (-115 at DraftKings)
