Lynx vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 5
Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier injured her ankle in the team’s last game against the Las Vegas Aces, and her status going forward could be critical for Minnesota’s chances of winning the title.
The Lynx are No. 2 in the odds to win it all this season, but they find themselves as slight underdogs on the road on Tuesday against the Seattle Storm and Skylar Diggins.
Seattle holds the No. 6 spot in the WNBA standings, and it enters this game off of back-to-back losses. However, with Collier banged up, it appears this is a perfect chance for the Storm to pick up a much-needed win against the top team in the W so far in the regular season.
Minnesota (24-5) has been a little more beatable on the road (9-4 this season), but it did just add guard DiJonai Carrington in a trade with Dallas to bolster its backcourt.
Let’s dive into the odds, injuries, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday’s action.
Lynx vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lynx +2.5 (-110)
- Storm -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lynx: +120
- Storm: -142
Total
- 157 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lynx vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 5
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CW Seattle, FanDuel Sports Network - North
- Lynx record: 24-5
- Storm record: 16-13
Lynx vs. Storm Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- Napheesa Collier – out
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Lynx vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets
Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Courtney Williams OVER 13.5 Points (-115)
With Collier banged up, this feels like a perfect game to back Williams, who shot 4-for-5 from the field in the win over the Aces on Saturday.
Williams is averaging 13.7 points per game, but she had scored 14 or more points in seven of 13 games before back-to-back single-digit performances. In one of those games, Williams shot just 1-for-12 from the field, but her usage is key.
This season, the All-Star guard is averaging 12.9 shots per game and shooting an impressive 39.3 percent from 3 on a career-high 3.7 attempts per game. She’s worth a look in this matchup.
Lynx vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
Collier being ruled out makes it a lot harder to bet on Minnesota to win this game, and I lean with the Storm to win outright at home.
Minnesota is 2-1 without Collier, but one of those wins was by just three points and the team scored 64 points in a loss to the Washington Mystics.
Collier does it all on both ends of the floor for Minnesota, and the Lynx have been beatable on the road (9-4) this season.
Seattle is just 8-7 at home, but this is a small price to lay when facing a team that doesn't have the league MVP active.
Pick: Storm Moneyline (-142 at DraftKings)
