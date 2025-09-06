Lynx vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Sept. 6
The Golden State Valkyries clinched a playoff spot on Thursday night with a win over the Dallas Wings, but they face a tough test on Saturday against the No. 1-seeded Minnesota Lynx.
The Lynx are coming off a road loss to the Las Vegas Aces, but they have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the W.
Meanwhile, Golden State has a chance to lock up the No. 6 seed with a strong finish to the regular season — an impressive feat for an expansion team.
Oddsmakers have set the Lynx as road favorites in this game, but Golden State has been money against the spread at home all season.
So, who should we bet on in this matchup?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Saturday’s Western Conference battle.
Lynx vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lynx -7 (-110)
- Valkyries +7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lynx: -305
- Valkyries: +245
Total
- 156 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lynx vs. Valkyries How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 6
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): KPIX+ 44, FanDuel Sports Network - North
- Lynx record: 32-9
- Valkyries record: 23-18
Lynx vs. Valkyries Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- DiJonai Carrington – day-to-day
Valkyries Injury Report
- Tiffany Hayes – out
- Kayla Thornton – out
- Cecilia Zandalasini – day-to-day
Lynx vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets
Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Napheesa Collier OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-120)
There is some risk associated with this prop if the Lynx decide to rest their starters in one of these final few regular season games, but Collier played nearly 30 minutes in a loss to the Aces on Thursday.
The MVP favorite is averaging 7.5 boards per game in 2025, putting up eight or more rebounds in seven of her last 10 games. Against a Golden State team that is just sixth in the W in rebounding percentage, Collier is a solid prop target on Saturday night.
Lynx vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick
Minnesota has nothing to play for the rest of the regular season, so it’s not surprising that the team is just 6-4 in its last 10 games.
That’s where Golden State jumps out as a solid underdog bet as it looks to lock up the No. 6 seed in the WNBA – and potentially an easier first-round playoff matchup – on Saturday.
The Valkyries are one of the best teams in the WNBA against the spread this season (25-15-1), and they’ve been great at home (14-7 straight up).
Minnesota may decide to limit some minutes of players in this game, so I’m buying the Valkyries as dogs as they look to extend their five-game winning streak.
Pick: Valkyries +7 (-110 at DraftKings)
