Maine vs. Vermont Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for America East Semifinal
There have been no upsets so far in the America East conference tournament with all four seeds advancing to the semi-final. The first of two semi-final games on Tuesday night will be a showdown between No. 2 Vermont and No. 3 Maine.
Vermont won both of the regular season meetings between the two teams and as a result, is favored once again with a berth in the conference final on the line.
Maine vs. Vermont Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Maine +5.5 (-115)
- Vermont -5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Maine +180
- Vermont -220
Total
- OVER 123.5 (-105)
- UNDER 123.5 (-115)
Maine vs. Vermont How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Patrick Gymnasium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Maine State Record: 19-13 (10-6 Conference)
- Vermont Record: 21-11 (13-3 Conference)
Maine vs. Vermont Key Players to Watch
Maine
AJ Lopez: AJ Lopez is Maine's leading scorer, averaging 14.7 points per game, but the last time Maine faced Vermont, the Catamounts kept him to just five points on one-of-seven shooting. Lopez will have to have a better performance tonight if they want to advance to the tournament final.
Vermont
TJ Hurley: TJ Hurley is the key to this Vermont offense. He's averaging 16.2 points per game while also hitting his shots from beyond the arc at a rate of 39.6%. He put up 24 points the last time Vermont faced Maine so the Black Bears will have to find a way to slow him down tonight.
Maine vs. Vermont Prediction and Pick
Tonight's game has an extremely low total, but that's not going to scare me away from taking the UNDER. When betting on an UNDER you're hoping for a game between two strong defensive teams who also play at a slow pace. That's exactly what we have in this matchup tonight.
Maine and Vermont rank 82nd and 86th in defensive efficiency while also ranking 285th and 360th in possessions per game. Offensively, the Black Bears and Catamounts both rank outside the top 100 teams in the country in effective field goal percentage.
The two regular season meetings between these two teams resulted in totals of 104 and 126 and in the latter of the two, both teams shot abnormally well, both shooting well over their season average from the floor.
Expect a slow-moving, low-scoring affair tonight.
Pick: UNDER 123.5 (-115) via BetMGM
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!