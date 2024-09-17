Manchester City vs. Inter Milan Champions League Week 1 Prediction and Odds
Inter Milan is coming off a dominant 2023-24 season where they won Serie A with a 19-point margin. They begin this season as clear favorites to win their second straight Scudetto.
However, their eyes will be on the bigger prize. After losing in the Champions League final two seasons ago and exiting early after a heart-breaking Round of 16 last year, Inter is hoping to go all the way this season. Their first opponent is the toughest game on the schedule for every European team: Manchester City on the road.
This re-match of the 2023 Champions League Final is the juiciest game of Wednesday’s slate of UCL games. Man City had come away with the 1-0 win in the final for their first ever Champions League trophy, so Inter will have revenge on their minds in the first matchup between the two sides since then.
Manchester City vs. Inter Milan Odds and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Moneyline:
Man City: -190
Draw: +340
Inter Milan: +475
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: -175
Under 2.5: +130
Both Teams to Score:
Yes: -145 No: +110
Manchester City vs. Inter Milan How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, September 18
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports, Paramount+, Vix Premium
Manchester City vs. Inter Prediction and Pick
As expected, Man City are the clear favorites. The club has won all four of their Premier League games so far and lifted the Community Shield trophy already. They are off to an even hotter start then they have presumably imagined, scoring 11 goals and conceding only three.
Erling Haaland is absolutely on fire, having scored nine goals in four games. He will once again be the biggest threat for Inter defense.
Inter is similarly undefeated. They won two and drew two out of their first four games of the season. However, they will be at a rest disadvantage as they played an away game at Monza on Sunday and will travel to Manchester while City hosted Brentford at home on Saturday.
Both teams are two of the most organized teams in Europe. Inter under Simone Inzaghi plays a rare 3-5-2 formation that causes a ton of problems for their opponents. They have remarkable roster continuity as they basically use the same starting XI from last season. They are a solid defensive team who can be a dangerous counter attacking team with their pace up front and dynamism of their wing backs.
The game will likely be dominated by Man City’s possession game. However, Inter will certainly create chances to score. They can’t afford to squander those chances if they want to come away with at least a point. Regardless, don’t expect an easy, lopsided City win.
Pick: Both Teams to Score- Yes: -145