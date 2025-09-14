Manchester City vs. Manchester United Best Bets and Picks for Premier League Week 4
Now that the international break dreaded by every soccer fan in the world is over, the Premier League action is back! The transfer deadline is also officially behind us, meaning that the teams’ rosters are locked in as they are about to go through the gauntlet of the grueling Premier League and European competition schedule.
And in the Premier League, tough fixtures keep coming at you. You blink and you may already be behind six points from the top of the standings through three games. That is the reality Manchester City finds themselves in as they are about to host their inter-city rivals, Manchester United on Sunday.
After starting the season hot with an impressive 4-0 win on the road against the Wolves, Man City quickly came back down to earth with humbling losses against the Spurs and Brighton. With Liverpool winning all three of their games to begin the PL campaign, Pep Guardiola’s side is at serious risk of falling dangerously behind in the title race. That is why they can’t afford to drop any more points this early on in the season, especially at home.
Unfortunately, the latest injury news is complicating matters for Guardiola. Omar Marmoush sustained an injury over the international break, John Stones and Josko Gvardiol are still out, and Rayan Ait-Nouri and Rayan Cherki are doubtful to play, leaving Man City short-handed on both ends of the field.
Even though Man Utd finally got their first win of the season against Burnley in Week 3 thanks to a last-second penalty kick by Bruno Fernandes, they are still far from looking like a team that could challenge the top-four in the league. To make matters worse, manager Ruben Amorim confirmed that they will be without Matheus Cunha, Diogo Dalot, and Mason Mount in the derby. Considering how Cunha and Mount were two of the best performers for United through three weeks, this will be a tough challenge to overcome for the Red Devils.
This Week 4 fixture is a key one for both sides. Not only does it have the usual implications of getting one over your rivals, but it will also be a big momentum shifter for both sides. A third straight game without a win could signal to City hopefuls that their team is not ready to keep up with Liverpool and Arsenal this season. For United, a loss would leave them with four points in four games, bringing up memories of last season where they finished the league in 15th place. Who will get what they are looking for in this game will be fascinating to see on Sunday.
Man City vs. Man Utd Prediction and Pick
Desperately trying to turn the tides after back-to-back losses, Man City will have their new star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma making his debut with the team. This is in stark contrast to Amorim’s side, who is set to start Turkish goalie Altay Bayindir despite bringing in Senne Lammens in the waning days of the transfer window. United’s struggles at goalie continue, and it will be one of their Achilles heels against City on Sunday.
Besides the injection of Donnarumma into the starting XI, however, City has too many questions about their lineup. Gvardiol and Stones’ absences create big holes on the defensive line as Nathan Ake, with all of his defensive shortcomings, is expected to start, and Rodri is still playing himself to shape after missing almost all of last season with injury.
With Phil Foden, Marmoush, and Cherki all unlikely to play, City is at risk of not having enough creators on the offensive third of the pitch. Oscar Bobb and Jeremy Doku will be on each flank trying to create chances for Erling Haaland. While youngster Bobb is certainly on the rise, neither player is instilling fear into the hearts of their opponent quite like previous City teams were.
Similar issues are plaguing Man Utd. While they have looked good in transition to begin the season, their struggles going up against set defenses continue this season. Plus, their shaky backline and goalkeeping prevent them from keeping clean sheets, allowing four goals in three games.
Yet, the dynamics of this game could benefit United. Guardiola’s side will almost certainly dominate possession like they like to do. Their high defensive backline will give United the space they need to be effective on the counterattack. If Cunha was available to play, United fans would have all the reasons to be optimistic about pulling an upset at the Etihad. However, the trio of Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo still offer enough creativity, speed, and athleticism to be dangerous against short-handed City.
That is why I expect them to get a result on Sunday. Maybe not all three points, but they have enough advantages here to come away with a draw.