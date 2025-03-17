March Madness National Championship Odds: Every Team’s Odds to Win College Basketball National Championship
All but one of the to eight seeded teams in March Madness advanced to the Sweet 16, meaning there wasn't a ton of movement in the national championship odds after a chalky first two rounds of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament.
Duke, which opened the tournament with +320 odds at FanDuel to win the national championship, remains the betting favorite. It's now +240 after two easy wins which must make their million-dollar profit bettor happy.
Florida has the second-best odds to win the title, though it didn't move much after the Gators narrowly avoided an upset bid from UCONN in the second round. The Gators were +400 before the tournament are are +390 now.
Houston jumped Auburn in the odds. The Cougars were +700 and are now +500. The Tigers odds didn't change, staying at +550.
Here’s a look at the odds for every team to win it all this season.
March Madness Odds for Every Team
- Duke +240
- Florida +390
- Houston +500
- Auburn +550
- Alabama +1400
- Tennessee +1500
- Texas Tech +1900
- Michigan State +2200
- Maryland +3100
- Arizona +4200
- Kentucky +5500
- Purdue +6500
- Michigan +7000
- BYU +8500
- Ole Miss +9000
- Arkansas +11000
St. John's, seeded second, was the lone top-two seed to be eliminated so far. It lost to Arkansas, though that didn't help the Razorbacks odds to win it all. They have the worst odds of winning March Madness among the remaining teams.
The odds for every Sweet 16 game are now set and you can check them all out here. Duke is the biggest favorite, giving 8.5 points against Arizona. Houston is a -7.5-point favorite against Purdue.
Usually, at least one top seed loses by now. This year has been different. All four top seeds (Duke, Florida, Auburn, Houston) are through and so are three second seeds (Alabama, Tennessee, Michigan State). Arkansas is the lowest seed through and they're 10th.
For context, this is the first time no teams seeded 11th or lower made the Sweet 16 since 2007.
Will there be more upsets in the Sweet 16? Perhaps. For now, however, oddsmakers favor the top seeds to make it through to the Elite Eight.
