March Madness Big East Conference Record (St. John's Begins Final Four Push)
The Big East is the conference of the two-time defending National Champions Connecticut Huskies, but also plenty of other NCAA Tournament contenders, and this year is no different.
UConn is back in the tournament field to go for a third straight title, but its Big East regular season and conference tournament champs St. John’s are the team to beat in the Big East, the No. 2 seed in the West Region.
Rick Pitino's bunch started its quest for the National Championship on the first day of the tournament, pulling away from Nebraska Omaha to win by 30. As of this writing, the Red Storm are viewed as the most likely National Champion to come form the Big East.
While eyes are on those two, the likes of Creighton and Marquette will look to break through in this year’s March Madness field, with First Four winner Xavier looming as a dark horse in the Midwest Region.
Here are the results for every Big East NCAA Tournament game in 2025.
Big East 2025 NCAA Tournament Results
- No. 11 Xavier beats No. 11 Texas, 86-80
- No. 9 Cregithon beat No. 8 Louisville, 89-75
- No. 2 St. John’s beat No. 15 Nebraska Omaha, 83-53
