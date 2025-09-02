Mariners vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 2
The Tampa Bay Rays played spoiler to the Seattle Mariners’ AL West hopes on Monday, beating them 10-2 with Shane Baz on the mound.
Now, the Rays will turn to another young arm in Drew Rasmussen (2.64 ERA) as they look to pick up another win at home. The Mariners will counter with righty Bryan Woo (2.95 ERA) who had his 25-game streak of pitching six innings or more snapped in his last start (he made it through 5.2).
Seattle is set as a slight favorite in this matchup at the best betting sites, but could the best bet be on the total instead of a side?
I have a pick for this game as well as a player prop to watch as Seattle battles for a playoff spot in the AL.
Mariners vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Mariners -1.5 (+142)
- Rays +1.5 (-174)
Moneyline
- Mariners: -115
- Rays: -105
Total
- 8 (Over -102/Under -119)
Mariners vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- Seattle: Bryan Woo (12-7, 2.95 ERA)
- Tampa Bay: Drew Rasmussen (10-5, 2.64 ERA)
Mariners vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 2
- Time: 7:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSSUN and ROOT Sports NW
- Mariners record: 73-65
- Rays record: 68-69
Mariners vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets
Rays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Drew Rasmussen UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-165)
Rasmussen has not allowed more than two earned runs in a start since the beginning of July, and he’s posted a 2.64 ERA overall this season.
The Rays right-hander has also been on an innings limit this season, so he hasn’t been working super deep into games for the most part in 2025.
Rasmussen has gone under this number in 20 of his 26 starts, and I think he’s primed to do so again on Tuesday. Seattle is just 21st in runs scored, 22nd in OPS and 26th in batting average over the last 15 days.
Mariners vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m going UNDER in the first five innings of this matchup:
Two intriguing young starters are on the mound in Game 2 between the Seattle Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.
Seattle’s Bryan Woo (2.95 ERA this season) has pitched at least six innings in 25 of his 26 starts this season, and he’s coming off a strong month of August where he posted a 2.27 ERA in five outings.
He’ll take on Tampa Bay’s Drew Rasmussen, who has a 2.64 ERA this season and has not allowed more than two runs in a start since the beginning of July.
Both of these starters are great at keeping hitters of the basepaths, as they both boast a WHIP that is under 1.00.
That sets up well for an UNDER in this game – at least in the first few frames. Woo has just six outings where he’s allowed more than three runs while Rasmussen has allowed three-plus runs on just three occasions.
These offenses are both in the middle of the pack when it comes to runs scored, batting average and OPS, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see a bit of a pitcher’s duel in the early going on Tuesday night.
Pick: First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-154 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.