Is Marvin Harrison Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. Cardinals)
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is set to miss his second game in a row after undergoing surgery for appendicitis prior to Week 11.
This is a major blow to an Arizona offense that needs to get going if it wants to have an outside shot at a playoff spot in the NFC. The Cardinals are coming off a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11.
This season, Harrison has appeared in nine of Arizona's 10 games, catching 34 of his 62 targets for 525 yards and four scores. He's played 78.3 percent of the snaps for the Cards, and they replaced with him a heavy workload for Michael Wilson and Trey McBride in Week 11.
Bettors and fantasy players should expect more of the same on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as the Cardinals are also down running backs Emari Demercado and Trey Benson.
With so many key players out of the lineup for Arizona, here's a look at the best prop for the Cards from the SI Betting team.
Best Cardinals Prop Bet vs. Jaguars
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for this game, and he's buying Cardinals tight end Trey McBride to have a strong showing:
Trey McBride Anytime Touchdown (-117)
Trey McBride has been thriving since Brissett took over as quarterback. He has scored a touchdown in five straight games, and he has combined for 19 receptions for 242 yards and two touchdowns over the past two weeks. He's the clear touchdown bet to make for Sunday's game.
