Masters Best Bets Today (Round 2 Picks for Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood on Friday)
The first round of the Masters is in the books, and Justin Rose is once again leading the field after a Thursday, a record fifth time. Despite holding a three-stroke lead, he's not the betting favorite to win the Green Jacket ahead of Friday. You can find out who the favorite is, as well as the rest of the live odds to win, in our live odds update here.
It's time to lock in our Round 2 bets before the action begins on Friday morning. I have four 3-ball bets I'm eyeing, including one on a golfer I still have faith in to make a run at his second career major victory.
The Masters round 2 3-ball bets
- Shane Lowry +200 vs. Matsuyama/DeChambeau
- Tommy Fleetwood +175 vs. Rahm/Clark
- Aaron Rai +190 vs. Smith/Poston
- English +125 vs. Couples/English
Shane Lowry +200 vs. Matsuyama/DeChambeau
I tried this bet for the opening round, but it fell short with DeChambeau besting Lowry. I'm going back to the well with the same bet at the same odds for Friday, keeping my faith in the Irishman. Lowry gained +2.31 strokes with his approach play, a promising sign moving forward. If he can get a few more putts to drop and hit a couple more fairways, he's poised to make a move.
Meanwhile, I'm not as convinced DeChambeau played a sustainable style of golf. He majority of his gained strokes came with his putting and chipping, which I don't think he'll be able to keep up as the event progresses, much like the 2024 Masters. Finally, Matsuyama continues to look out of form since his win at the start of 2025.
I'll take another shot on Lowry at 2-1 odds.
Tommy Fleetwood +175 vs. Rahm/Clark
Tommy Fleetwood had a strong day with his ball striking, but had an uncharacteristically horrific day on the greens, losing 2.98 strokes with his putting. Of the four major areas, putting is the most volatile and can go up or down on a daily basis. If he keeps his ball striking performance going but bounces back on the greens on Friday, he has a chance of posting a low score.
Jon Rahm had a similarly poor putting performance, but didn't have the approach numbers to give us a sense he'll be able to turn things around, losing -0.26 strokes with his irons. Wyndham Clark also lost strokes in all four areas. Fleetwood is the only one in this group who has any sign of life ahead of Friday.
Aaron Rai +190 vs. Smith/Poston
Aaron Rai teed it up at Augusta for the first time on Thursday, but that didn't stop him from posting an impressive two-under-round while still losing 1.21 strokes on the greens. He's typically a good putter, so if he can have a better feel on the greens on Friday, he has a chance to keep his momentum going.
Cam Smith gained +2.57 strokes around the greens today while losing over two strokes with his ball striking. That's the definition of an unsustainable way to play golf, so I expect a fall off from him moving forward. J.T. Poston seemed lost on the course on Thursday with no part of his game looking strong.
I love this bet on Rai at almost 2-1 odds.
Harris English +125 vs. Couples/Pendrith
It's time to invest in some Harris English stock. He was second in the first on Thursday in strokes gained approach, gaining +3.32 strokes with his irons. If he can keep up a level of iron play that's even close to that, he's going to be in the conversation for the green jacket heading into the weekend.
Taylor Pendrith will be his main competition on Friday, but as a golfer who has not been in good form for a number of weeks, a five-over opening round while losing over 1.7 strokes both with his approach and his chipping is a bad sign moving forward.
While Fred Couples posted an extremely impressive one-under-par on Thursday, and while I mean no disrespect to Boom Boom, I'd be shocked if he has a repeat performance on Friday.
English is the bet to make in this group.
