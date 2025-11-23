Is Matthew Golden Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Packers)
Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden has been dealing with a shoulder injury in recent weeks, and he's officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Golden was a limited participant in practice all week, leading to the questionable tag for this NFC North battle.
Golden returned to action in Week 11 against the New York Giants after missing Week 10 with the injury, but it appears he's not fully over it at this point in the season. Golden seems to be a game-time decision for this matchup, and he could play a limited role even if he does suit up.
A first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Golden played just 34.5 percent of the Packers' snaps last week, and he's been an afterthought at times in this offense. Overall this season, Golden has just 32 targets, catching 24 of them for 286 yards.
Here's a breakdown of how to bet on the Packers in the prop market since the team has not giving an indication as to whether or not Golden will play on Sunday.
Best Packers Prop Bet vs. Vikings
With Golden's status up in the air, bettors may want to look elsewhere in the prop market on Sunday. SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is doing just that, as he has another Packers receiver that he's betting on in this matchup:
Christian Watson Anytime TD (+210)
Christian Watson has stepped in as the clear No. 2 receiver for the Packers at this point in the season. Last week against the Giants, Romeo Doubs and Watson had four receptions each, and no other pass-catcher had more than one. If that continues to be true, Watson is going to present the better betting value at +210 to score against the Vikings than Doubs' odds at +160.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.