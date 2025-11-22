Vikings vs. Packers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 12
The Green Bay Packers have struggled this season. Even though they have enough wins to currently be sitting in a playoff spot, they have yet to look impressive and have a terrible record covering spreads. They'll take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12 action.
You can find my best bet for the game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my favorite player props for this NFC North showdown.
Vikings vs. Packers Best NFL Prop Bets
- Jordan Love OVER 237.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Rashan Gary to Record a Sack (+106)
- Christian Watson Anytime TD (+210)
Jordan Love OVER 237.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Jordan Love to go over his passing yards total is my No. 10-ranked player prop for Week 12:
No matter what other people say, I'm still a believer in Jordan Love, and I'm confident he's going to hit his stride in the final stretch of the season. Despite the slow past few weeks, he still ranks third amongst all quarterbacks in expected points added plus completion percentage over expected. Now, he gets to face a Vikings defense that ranks 21st in opponent yards per pass attempt, allowing 7.1 yards per throw. It's time to buy in on the Packers' quarterback.
Rashan Gary to Record a Sack (+106)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I gave out Rashan Gary to record a sack as my No. 3-ranked prop for Week 12:
J.J. McCarthy has been pressured on 28% of his dropbacks, which is the highest percentage amongst all NFL quarterbacks this season. Now, he's set to take on the Green Bay Packers' vicious pass rush. You can bet on Micah Parsons to record a sack at almost -200 odds, or you can bet on Rashan Gary, who already has 7.5 sacks this season, just 0.5 fewer sacks than Parsons, to record another sack at +106 odds. That seems like a great bet to place.
Christian Watson Anytime TD (+210)
Christian Watson has stepped in as the clear No. 2 receiver for the Packers at this point in the season. Last week against the Giants, Romeo Doubs and Watson had four receptions each, and no other pass-catcher had more than one. If that continues to be true, Watson is going to present the better betting value at +210 to score against the Vikings than Doubs' odds at +160.
