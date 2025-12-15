Mavericks vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 15
Here come the Dallas Mavericks!
After a terrible start to the season, Dallas has won six of its last 10 games to move into the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference ahead of Monday’s clash with the Utah Jazz.
The Jazz are 9-15 this season, which is a lot better than many expected they’d be early on in the campaign, and they’ve gone just one game under .500 at home. So, it’s not a shock that oddsmakers have set Utah as just a 1.5-point underdog in this game, especially with the Mavs dealing with a bunch of injuries.
Anthony Davis and Daniel Gafford are both questionable for this game while big man Dereck Lively II has been ruled out for the season with a foot injury. On top of that, Kyrie Irving (knee) remains out for Dallas on Monday.
So, the Mavs could be facing an uphill battle to win this game if Davis sits.
Let’s take a look at the odds, one of my favorite player props for the night and a prediction as these play-in hopefuls battle it out on Dec. 15.
Mavericks vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mavs -1.5 (-112)
- Jazz +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Mavs: -120
- Jazz: +100
Total
- 239.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Mavericks vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 15
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), KJZZ
- Mavericks record: 10-16
- Jazz record: 9-15
Mavericks vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Mavs Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – questionable
- Dante Exum – out
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Dereck Lively II – out
- Daniel Gafford – questionable
- D’Angelo Russell – out
Jazz Injury Report
- Walker Kessler – out
- Georges Niang – out
- Elijah Harkless – out
- John Tonje – out
- Jusuf Nurkic – out
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
Mavericks vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Max Christie OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-151)
In today’s best NBA prop bets column for SI Betting, I broke down why Christie is a great target against this weak Utah defense:
Mavericks wing Max Christie has shot the ball extremely well from beyond the arc this season, knocking down 46.5 percent of his attempts, even though he’s averaging a career-high 5.5 3-point attempts per game.
Christie has an ideal matchup on Monday against a Utah Jazz defense that ranks dead last in the NBA in opponent 3s per game and 26th in opponent 3-point percentage.
In 26 appearances this season, Christie has made at least two shots from 3-point range in 20 of them. This month, he’s cleared this line in four of five games and is coming off a 4-for-9 showing from deep against Brooklyn.
Mavericks vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
Utah has been great at home this season, going 9-4 against the spread while posting a net rating of -3.2, which is a massive step forward from the team’s -7.4 net rating in the 2025-26 season.
Dallas, on the other hand, has struggled when favored this season (2-6 against the spread) and it may not have Davis in the lineup on Monday night.
That’s extremely concerning, as the Mavs are 6-5 in the 11 games that the All-Star big man has played in and just 4-11 when he’s out of the lineup.
The Jazz have struggled mightily on defense this season, but they can score with just about anyone, ranking 12th in the league in points per game. That’s a concern for Dallas as well, since the Mavs are 28th in the NBA in offensive rating.
I’d wait to bet on this game until Davis is ruled in or out, but I don’t mind the Jazz as underdogs whenever they’re at Delta Center.
Pick: Jazz +1.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
