Mavericks vs. Lakers Odds Released for First Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis Matchup Post-Trade
The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers sent shockwaves through the NBA late on Saturday night, orchestrating a deal that swapped Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis.
Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris are heading to Los Angeles while Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick are heading to Dallas. In addition to that, two second-round picks and former first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino are heading to the Utah Jazz to help make the money work for this deal.
The trade – which really came out of nowhere – has caused a massive shift in the latest odds to win the NBA Finals.
While the consensus at this point appears to be that the Lakers won the deal, not only in the short term but in the long run as well, only time will tell. As of Sunday, Feb. 2, the Lakers are the No. 5 seed in the West while Dallas holds the No. 8 seed.
The first time that Doncic and Davis will match up in their uniforms could come as soon as Feb. 25 in Los Angeles.
Oddsmakers have released odds for that matchup, and it appears that the Lakers have the early edge at home.
Mavericks vs. Lakers Odds for Feb. 25 Matchup
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Mavericks +5 (-110)
- Lakers -5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mavericks: +164
- Lakers: -198
Total
- 226.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Based on these odds, the Lakers have an implied probability of 66.44 percent to beat Dallas in this matchup.
However, it’s hard to tell exactly how these two teams will play come Feb. 25 – and it’s also possible that both teams could be active in looking to make another deal ahead of the league’s Feb. 6 trade deadline.
So far this season, the Lakers have been elite at home, going 16-6 straight up and 13-9 against the spread. As for Dallas, it is just 7-7-1 against the spread (as of Feb. 2) as a road underdog. Dallas is actually a road underdog on Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Lakers and Mavs have played once this season, with Dallas winning 118-97 at home in a game that Doncic missed back on Jan. 7.
Doncic has not played since Christmas Day, and Davis has been out of the lineup recently with an abdominal strain. While both players should be back in action by the Feb. 25 meeting, there is no guarantee that they’ll play with this game nearly a month out.
So, while the odds are interesting to see, bettors may want to exercise some caution before placing a wager on this matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
