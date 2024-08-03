Men's 100M Olympic Odds: Kishane Thompson Becomes Heavy Favorite Ahead of Semifinals
We knew coming into the Olympics that the marquee track event, the men's 100m sprint, would likely come down to either Noah Lyles from the United States or Kishane Thompson from Jamaica.
Thompson opened as the betting favorite days before the Opening Ceremony, but action came in on Lyles and the American became the betting favorite earlier last week.
Now that we have seen everyone compete in Round 1, the picture has become a lot more clear. Thompson is back to being the betting favorite, and this time it's by a significant margin.
Let's take a look at the latest odds.
Men's 100m Odds to Win Olympic Gold Medal
- Kishane Thompson (JAM) -160
- Noah Lyles (USA) +130
- Oblique Sevile (JAM) +1100
- Fred Kerley (USA) +1500
- Kenneth Bednarek (USA) +1800
- Letsile Tebogo (BOT) +2200
- Lemont Marcell Jacobs (ITA) +4000
- Ferdinand Omanyala (KEN) +5000
- Louie Hinchliffe (GBR) +5000
- Zharnel Hughes (GBR) +6000
- Akani Simbine (RSA) +6000
- Emmanuel Eseme (CMR) +8000
- Andre De Grasse (CAN) +8000
- Ackeem Blake (JAM) +8000
Kishane Thompson Is Odds-On Favorite to Win 100m Gold
After bettors saw the men perform in Round 1 of the 100m, they flocked to the sportsbooks to bet on the Jamaican.
Lyles, while admittedly not giving it his all due to only needing to finish in the top three in his heat to advance to the semifinals, looked unimpressive. He finished second in his heat with a time of 10.04, behind Louie Hinchcliffe of Great Britain.
Thompson didn't run much faster at 10.00, but he did enough to win his heat by 0.08 seconds, taking the foot off the pedal when he knew he had the top spot in the heat locked up.
It may have just been a case of not giving it his all or it may just not of been his day, but bettors have become wary of Lyles ability to win the gold on Sunday. At -160 odds, Thompson now has an implied probability of 61.54% of winning the gold medal.
The semifinals will begin at 2:05 pm e.t. on Sunday with the final taking place at approximately 3:50 pm et.
