Men's 200M Olympic Odds: Noah Lyles Set as Massive Favorite Ahead of Semifinals
Despite his odds dropping in a major way just before the 100m final, Noah Lyles came through and won the Olympic Gold for Team USA in one of the closest finishes in the race's history.
Lyles now looks to add a second gold medal to his resume for the 2024 games. Round 1 of the 200m competition took place on Monday and Lyles won his heat with a time of 20.19. He's now set as an overwhelming favorite to win his second gold medal ahead of the 200m semifinals.
Let's take a look at the full list of odds.
Men's 200M Gold Medal Odds
- Noah Lyles (USA) -600
- Kenneth Bednarek (USA) +850
- Letsile Tebogo (BOT) +850
- Erriyon Knighton (USA) +1900
- Andre De Grasse (CAN) +3400
- Andrew Hudson (JAM) +6500
- Udodi Onwuzurike (NGR) +6500
- Tarsis Orogot (UGA) +6500
- Bryan Levell (JAM) +10000
- Alexander Ogando (DOM) +10000
- Tapiwanashe Makarawu (ZIM) +10000
- Cheickna Traore (CIV) +10000
Noah Lyles Massive Favorite to Win 200m Gold
Oddsmakers had little faith in Lyles winning 100m Gold by the time the final race was set, but now they're all in on him winning gold in the 200m. At -600 odds, he has an implied probability of 85.71% chance of winning his second gold of the 2024 Games. A bettor would have to wager $600 to profit $100 on a Lyles win.
The American won the 200m at the 2023 World Championships with a time of 19.52, 0.23 second faster than the silver medalist, Erriyon Knighton.
There are only two other runners with a realistic chance of taking down Lyles in the 200m final on Wednesday. One of those is fellow American, Kenneth Bednarek and the other is Letsile Tebogo from Botswana, who won the bronze medal in the event at the 2023 World Championships.
The defending Olympic gold medalist, Andre De Grasse from Canada, is fifth on the odds list to win back-to-back gold medals at +3400. He finished second to Lyles in Round 1 with a time of 20.30.
