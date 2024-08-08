Men's 200M Olympic Odds: Noah Lyles Remains Heavily Favored to Win Gold Medal
After Quincy Hall won the 400m on Wednesday and Noah Lyles captured the 100m title earlier in the 2024 Olympics, the Americans are looking for a clean sweep in the 200m with Lyles (-500) and Kenneth Bednarek (+400) headlining the odds to win the gold medal.
Letsile Tebogo, who actually outpaced Lyles in the 200m semifinals winning the heat in 19.96 seconds, beating Lyles by .12, is also +400 in the odds and may be the only real contender to Lyles in this race.
Based on implied probability, Lyles has an 83.33 percent chance to win Thursday's race.
Men's 200M Gold Medal Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Noah Lyles (USA) -500
- Kenneth Bednarek (USA) +400
- Letsile Tebogo (BOT) +400
- Erriyon Knighton (USA) +2000
- Alexander Ogando (DOM) +10000
- Tapiwanashe Makarawu (ZIM) +15000
- Joseph Fahnbulleh (LBR) +15000
- Makanakaishe Charamba (ZIM) +20000
At BetMGM Sportsbook, 61 percent of the money is on Lyles to win the gold medal.
Bettors shouldn't be worried about Lyles' performance in the semifinals, as he followed a similar path in the 100m. Lyles actually lost both his opening heat and the semifinal round of the 100m, but he came back to pull off a victory by 0.005 seconds over Jamaica's Kishane Thompson in the 100m final.
No matter what, there will be a new champion crowned in the 200m since the defending champion, Andre De Grasse of Canada, finished third in his heat and did not advance.
Back in 2023, Lyles won the 200m at the 2023 World Championships with a time of 19.52, 0.23 second faster than the silver medalist, Erriyon Knighton of the United States, who is +2000 to win the 200m in the Olympics. Tebogo won the bronze in that race.
If bettors want to wager on Lyles, they'd need to bet $500 just to profit $100 due to his latest odds. While they have dropped from before the semifinals -- Lyles was at -600 then -- the American is still widely expected to win another gold medal.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.