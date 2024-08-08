Men's 200M Olympic Odds: Noah Lyles Remains Heavily Favored to Win Gold Medal

Odds to win Men's 200m Gold at #BetMGM



Noah Lyles -400

Letsile Tebogo +375

Kenny Bednarek +600

Erriyon Knighton +3300

Alexander Ogando +10000

Joseph Fahnbulleh +10000



61% of money is on Lyles to win. pic.twitter.com/k70wIJgdtN