Mercury vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, July 27
The Phoenix Mercury have dropped three games in a row, and they’ve fallen to six games back of the Minnesota Lynx heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Washington Mystics.
Washington (12-12) has been a much better team at home (8-4) than it has been on the road (4-8) in the 2025 season, but it is set as a sizable underdog on Sunday at many of the best betting sites.
Phoenix has spent most of the 2025 season without Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper all in the lineup at the same time, but they have all three players back and healthy for this game – despite losing the last few with them.
Can Phoenix turn things around and make a push for the No. 2 seed, which is currently held by the New York Liberty?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s action.
Mercury vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Mercury -7.5 (-108)
- Mystics +7.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Mercury: -305
- Mystics: +245
Total
- 164 (Over -112/Under -108)
Mercury vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 27
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: CareFirst Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Monumental Sports Network, Arizona's Family Sports
- Mercury record: 15-9
- Mystics record: 12-12
Mercury vs. Mystics Injury Reports
Mercury Injury Report
- None to report
Mystics Injury Report
- Sika Kone – out
- Georgia Amoore – out
- Aaliyah Edwards – out
Mercury vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets
Mercury Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kahleah Copper 2+ 3-Pointers Made (-130)
So far this season, Copper has been terrific shooting the 3-ball, even though she’s played limited games – and limited minutes at times – for Phoenix.
The star guard has made at least two shots from beyond the arc in seven of her eight games (seven in a row), while shooting 43.6 percent from beyond the arc.
In five of her games, Copper has attempted at least five shots from beyond the arc, including both of her games since the All-Star break. I’m buying the Mercury guard to stay hot from deep in this matchup.
Mercury vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick
Even though the Mystics aren’t the more talented team in this matchup, I do think that they are worth a look as home underdogs on Sunday.
Washington is 8-4 straight up at home this season, and while it is 12-12 against the spread overall, it has won just four games on the road.
Phoenix has struggled a bit as of late (three losses in a row), and it’s only 6-5 straight up on the road. So, I don’t love laying nearly eight points with the Mercury to win this matchup, especially since they’re a pretty average team against the spread in 2025.
This may be a few too many points to give this Washington team that has outperformed expectations so far in 2025.
Pick: Mystics +7.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
