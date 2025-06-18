Mercury vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, June 18
The Phoenix Mercury are riding a two-game win streak and now sit at 8-5 and in second place in the Western Conference, but they're still three games behind the Minnesota Lynx, so they need to keep the momentum going in the coming games.
Tonight, they'll take on the Connecticut Sun, who sit in the basement of the WNBA at 2-9. Do they have any chance to upset the Mercury tonight?
Mercury vs. Sun Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Mercury -14.5 (-108)
- Sun +14.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Mercury -1300
- Sun +730
Total
- 158 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mercury vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 18
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Mercury record: 8-4
- Sun record: 2-9
Mercury vs. Sun Injury Reports
Mercury Injury Report
- Sami Whitcomb, G - Out
- Megan McConnell, G - Out
Sun Injury Report
- Leila Lacan, G - Out
Mercury vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Satou Sabally OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-130) via FanDuel
Satou Sabally is already averaging 7.9 rebounds per game, the most on the Mercury, and now she gets to face the worst rebounding team in the WNBA. The Sun have grabbed just 45.5% of available rebounds, which is 1.8% lower than any other team in the league. That could lead to Sabally having a big game on the glass tonight.
Mercury vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
It would have to take a significant number for me to bet on the Sun against any competent team in the WNBA. They are by far the worst team in the league, ranking dead last in net rating at -22.2, which is the lowest amongst all teams by -8.1. They're going to be in over their head against an underrated Mercury team tonight.
The Mercury's biggest strength is its defense, ranking fourth in defensive rating, and now they get to face a Sun team that's dead last in both offensive rating and effective field goal percentage (45.5%). I'm unsure how Connecticut will be able to create any offensive momentum on its home court tonight.
I'll lay the big number on the Mercury.
Pick: Mercury -14.5 (-108) via FanDuel
