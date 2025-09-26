Mets vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 26
The Miami Marlins are looking to play spoiler as they host the New York Mets in the final weekend of the season.
The Mets have a one-game lead in the NL Wild Card race after taking two of three in Chicago against the Cubs. Meanwhile, the Marlins dropped the last two games in Philadelphia, scoring a total of one run in those contests.
Can the Mets take a step toward clinching on Friday night?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mets vs. Marlins on Friday night.
Mets vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Mets -1.5 (+123)
- Marlins +1.5 (-150)
Moneyline
- Mets -137
- Marlins +113
Total
- 8.5 (Over -108/Under -113)
Mets vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers
- Mets: Brandon Sproat (0-1, 3.94 ERA)
- Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (10-12, 5.48 ERA)
Mets vs. Marlins How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 26
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: LoanDepot Park
- How to Watch (TV): WPIX, FDSNFL
- Mets record: 82-77
- Marlins record: 77-82
Mets vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bets
Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Francisco Lindor to Hit a Home Run (+370)
Francisco Lindor is one of my favorite home run picks for Friday night, as outlined in SI Betting’s Daily Dinger:
Francisco Lindor is not letting the New York Mets go down easy. The shortstop has hit a home run in three of the last five games as he does his best to secure a playoff spot for the Mets.
Sandy Alcantara has turned it around in the second half, but Lindor might still be happy to see him. He’s 9 for 30 against the righthander with a home run and .467 slugging percentage.
Lindor joined the 30-30 club on Thursday night, and has hit 19 of those home runs at home, where he has a .926 OPS as opposed to .676 on the road.
Mets vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
While I think Lindor is a good bet to go deep, it’s hard to back Brandon Sproat against Sandy Alcantara. Sproat has made three starts this season, allowing 3, 0, and 4 runs. It’s tough to tell what you’re going to get from him, while Alcantara has been finishing the season strong.
The Marlins right-hander is 4-1 in his last seven starts, allowing 14 ER in 46.2 IP (2.70 ERA). That includes seven innings of one-run ball at Citi Field last month. The Fish also took down the Mets in Alcantara’s start back on April 1.
The Marlins have the Mets’ number this year, going 5-4 against them and taking four of the last five meetings. Grab the Marlins at home at a plus price against a Mets team that struggles on the road.
Pick: Marlins moneyline (+113)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today to get $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by depositing and wagering just $5.